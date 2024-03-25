The Crypto Conundrum: Selecting Between SLERF, Shiba Inu, and BEFE Coin

There are more than 13,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. The number of choices it offers can confuse both seasoned investors and newcomers. Among these thousands of options, three coins have captured significant attention namely: SLERF, Shiba Inu, and BEFE Coin.
Each of these comes with its potential, leaving investors wondering which one to opt for.
SLERF
SLERF has seen major price swings recently. While SLERF is currently up over 3% in the last 24 hours. SLURF touched both its all-time low of $0.3401 and its all-time high of $1.37 on the same day. SLURF achieved a trading volume of $568M.
Tokenomics:
SLERF was just launched on March 15th, 2024. This makes it the newest crypto of the lot.
Slerf (SLERF) is a meme coin based on the Solana Blockchain. SLERF is inspired by the sloth character Slerf’s journey to the moon. SLERF has 500M tokens and 100% of it is circulating in the market.
Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu is ranked 2nd in the meme coin category. Shiba Inu is up by 5% in the last 24 hours, showing a potential short-term upmove. Shiba Inu has a high 24-hour trading volume of $1.02 billion indicating healthy market activity. In the last 30 days, Shiba Inu has shown a rise of 193%.
Tokenomics:
Shiba Inu operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is an ERC-20 token. Shiba Inu has a large total supply, with one quadrillion SHIB tokens in circulation. This high supply of Shiba Inu is often cited as a factor that can impact Shiba Inu’s price stability.
BEFE Coin
BEFE is up over 24% in the last 24 hours. BEFE is currently trading at over 50% below its all-time high of $0.0011, which was touched by BEFE recently on January 2024. BEFE has a 24-hour trading volume of $0.5M. This is relatively low, showing lower market activity compared to Shiba Inu and SLERF.
Tokenomics:
BEFE coin is a relatively new coin. From its launch, BEFE rose by 1400%. BEFE gets constant support from its strong community and social media. BEFE is not a typical meme coin that will fade away with time. BEFE has a maximum supply of a hundred billion tokens, indicating that it has a bright scope in the future.
Despite the price predictions, it’s important to remember that cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile and can lead to huge losses if you don’t DYOR.
