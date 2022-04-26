The Biggest Myths About Web3 Uncovered

Web3 is the latest buzzword that the internet seems to be hyped about/ everywhere you look, someone is looking to build something that will automatically transport us into the Web3 world where many seem to believe the entire internet’s problem will be solved.
Like every trend that has caught on in the internet, there are already a lot of myths surrounding Web3. This innovation promises to be better than the internet we have right now, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it is a cure-all. And, considering that there isn’t necessarily a standard definition of Web3 right now, a lot of people have made some rather grandiose claims about it.
So, what are some of the myths that are making the rounds right now about Web3?
Web 3.0 is itself a myth
Perhaps the first and most comical myth about Web3 is the fact that Web3 itself is not real. Critics of Web3 have been quick to claim that this technology itself isn’t real and that it is simply a fad that will eventually fade away into the sunset. But, this isn’t true.
As stated earlier, Web3 is the next phase of the internet. It is the third generation of internet services for apps and websites that will focus on providing an efficiency-focused and machine-based understanding of data.
With Web3, the focus will be on data optimization, safety, and control. Each individual and company will be able to have better access to their data and control who gets to use it. Instead of leaving things in the hands of a few companies, Web3 ensures that everyone can gain the control they so desperately need.
On the flip side, it is worth noting that Web3 still doesn’t have a standard form yet. However, discarding it as nothing but a fad is simply wrong.
Web 3.0 will be the only way to connect to the Internet
Today, we have a myriad of ways through which people and companies can connect to the internet. The world has evolved so much that there’s data and information in everything. Access to them can’t be stopped, regardless of the particular technology or network you use.
Some overzealous Web3 enthusiasts have claimed that it will be the only way to access the internet when it eventually forms. However, this is most likely not true. The fact that Web3 will be the new standard of the internet doesn’t necessarily mean that the systems surrounding Web2 are going to be extinct.
To understand this better, consider the Super Protocol. This is a cloud computing platform that is building for the future of the web. The Super Protocol focuses on providing a cloud computing environment where participants can gain access to their data and control how that data is used. So, while handling files on the network, it ensures that no one gets to access it except for you and anyone else who has your express consent.
Combining blockchain with other anonymizing technologies, the Super Protocol ensures censorship resistance and community control. With the world moving quickly to the Web3 revolution the Super Protocol will undoubtedly be a major player. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that cloud computing giants like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure will go extinct.
We expect to see a radial integration that will see several giants in today’s internet landscape blend perfectly with their Web3 counterparts.
Web3 will come with bolstered internet speed
One of the biggest jumps we saw when the internet moved to Web2 was a jump in internet speed. Computers became stronger, and websites became more responsive. As such, it was imperative for people to achieve better performance.
With that in mind, it is easy for you to believe that Web3 will also require – or even automatically mandate – computers to be faster. However, the early signs have pointed to that not necessarily being true.
Instead of bolstering performance, Web3 will focus more on improving data control and search quality using artificial intelligence. Networks will be able to show relatable search results while still promising a seamless online experience. None of these will necessarily affect internet speed.
It is also worth noting that several of the Web3 platforms already live today don’t necessarily need faster devices. Customers can easily sign up on the Super Protocol today and begin using it. They don’t need to get any specialized devices or necessarily improve their internet speeds.
At the same time, we should point out that some concepts of Web3 might need the optimal internet connection. Things like the metaverse, Internet of Things (IoT), and more will definitely require that your devices function at the top of their performance. But, none of these will need you to drastically improve your device’s internet speeds
You will need new devices to enter into Web3
This is another major fallacy going around. Many believe that handling some of the Web3 concepts already in trend will need new fresh devices. However, this isn’t true.
Again, look at the Super Protocol. Use of the product won’t require any additional equipment, meaning that you won’t need to make any more technological investments. It’s basically the same cloud computing, but with improvements that make it more compatible with Web3.
That said, you should know that using things like virtual reality and the metaverse will require the use of specialized equipment. However, on the base level, web3 won’t have any device requirements.
Image Source: Dario Rigon/Shutterstock.com