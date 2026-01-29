The 190M Daily Squeeze: ZKP’s $1.6M Momentum Ranks It as the Best Presale Crypto for 10,000x Gains

The Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) presale auction has officially entered Stage 2, and for anyone watching from the sidelines, the clock just accelerated. With more than $1.6 million raised and a daily cap now fixed at 190 million ZKP coins, the opportunity window has tightened. While Stage 1 offered 200 million tokens per day, that ceiling is gone, and it won’t return.
This 10 million daily deficit is not a temporary shift. It’s a permanent reduction in supply that latecomers can’t undo. Analysts call this “the first supply cliff” and are pointing to it as a trigger moment in what could become a 10,000x return opportunity for those who act now.
The Daily Deficit Isn’t Just Numbers, It’s a Positioning Gap
Stage 1 gave early participants access to 200 million ZKP per day. That window is now closed, and Stage 2’s 190 million cap sets a new precedent. The difference may seem small at first glance, but in tokenomics, daily shortages accumulate quickly. Every single day in Stage 2 introduces a 10 million token loss compared to the early stage. Over the next 30 days, that’s 300 million ZKP buyers will never access again.
This creates a permanent disadvantage for anyone entering after Stage 1. Supply is gone. The burn mechanics will ensure it doesn’t get reallocated. And since ZKP runs on a 450-day fixed auction, every subsequent stage cuts supply even further. The 10M shortfall is just the start; future stages introduce new ceilings and tighter competition. In essence, Stage 1 wasn’t just an entry window, it was the widest one participants will ever get.
Those who bought during Stage 1 now hold more supply per dollar and are positioned ahead of the compounding scarcity curve. Buyers entering now in Stage 2 are already behind, paying more for less, and facing increasingly competitive pressure from future stage entrants.
17 Stages, 1 Race, And It Just Got Harder
ZKP’s presale isn’t based on open-ended fundraising or private VC allocations. It’s structured, fixed, and time-bound across 17 distinct stages. Each stage has its own hard-coded supply cap and rules. Once a phase ends, it locks in a new set of conditions: less supply, tighter distribution, and higher price friction.
Stage 2 is being called the last high-volume accumulation window by analysts, precisely because the 10M token deficit marks the first real narrowing of entry. After this phase, every stage tightens even further. Tokens not claimed each day are burned, which means even the 190 million daily cap isn’t guaranteed, it’s a maximum, not a minimum.
Those who wait are entering a game of catch-up where the math is stacked against them. Not only will future buyers fight over fewer tokens, but they’ll also compete with holders from earlier stages who already secured larger positions under better conditions. This isn’t just a momentum shift; it’s a structural separation between early and late. And the later you enter, the more expensive it becomes to build meaningful exposure.
How the 10,000x Thesis Gains Ground
Token projects with structured scarcity models and daily burn mechanisms have historically outperformed open-supply counterparts. In ZKP’s case, the mechanics are even more aggressive. The daily burn, the 17-stage reduction model, and the anti-whale cap ($50K/day max) all combine to prevent manipulation while compounding scarcity.
This sets the foundation for ZKP’s projected 10,000x ROI, especially for early participants. Stage 1 buyers didn’t just enter early; they secured access to a token supply that will never be available again. Stage 2 still holds opportunity, but it’s already on the wrong side of the supply curve.
As adoption builds and listings draw closer, demand is expected to rise sharply. But by then, the available supply will be severely reduced. For participants who hold even small allocations from Stage 1 or early Stage 2, this creates asymmetric upside potential. The lower the entry phase, the more leverage you have against incoming demand.
ZKP’s Window Isn’t Closing, It Already Closed by 10 Million a Day
ZKP’s shift from Stage 1 to Stage 2 is more than a numerical adjustment. It’s the beginning of a deeper, irreversible supply reduction that cuts out late-stage buyers before they even arrive. With a hard drop from 200M to 190M daily tokens, the presale is no longer about opportunity; it’s about urgency.
Those who understand the mechanics know that this is the last chance to accumulate at scale before the pressure compounds. Stage 2 is the final wide-access gate. After this, token scarcity accelerates, and the cost of entry, both in capital and access, will rise.
The 10 million token deficit is permanent. And in a system designed to reward early alignment, that gap could be the difference between average returns and a 10,000x outcome.
Find Out More about Zero Knowledge Proof:
- Website: https://zkp.com/
- Buy: https://buy.zkp.com/
- X: https://x.com/ZKPofficial
- Telegram: https://t.me/ZKPofficial
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.