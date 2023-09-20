Tezos Gains MetaMask Support, Cosmos to Leave Bearish Territory, Kangamoon to Surge 350%

Cosmos (ATOM) as a cryptocurrency has illustrated signs of recovery, bouncing back 12% during the previous week. The price still trades at a bearish territory but will soon recover. Tezos (XTZ), on the other hand, recently got support on top of the MetaMask wallet, one of the most popular in the industry. In addition, Kangamoon (KANG) can soon surge in value as it redefines the Play-to-Earn (P2E) space.
Summary:
- Cosmos’ next price target is $10.83.
- The Tezos crypto can surge to $1.01 before the year ends
- Kangamoon to climb 350% upon its listing on major exchanges
Cosmos (ATOM) to Leave Bearish Territory and Dominate Charts
Cosmos (ATOM) trades in bearish territory as bulls struggle to turn the trend line in their favor and pump the price forward. However, the chart data showcases that it could soon surge. During the past week, the Cosmos crypto saw an increase of 3.2% and is now hovering in the green zone. Moreover, the EMa lines showcase a bullish crossover.
Histogram bars are formed below the median line of increasing height, with an optimistic trend ahead of it. The RSI value for Cosmos is at 52.12, and the SMA line is at 34.8.
The current status signals positivity for Cosmos soon. During the past week, the Cosmos price was between $6.32 and $7.15. However, according to the Cosmos price prediction, it can soon surge to $10.83 by the end of the year.
Tezos (XTZ) Gets MetaMask Support and Can Soon Surge
The MetaMask Wallet, one of the most widely used and popular digit asset wallets, supports Tezos (XTZ). In collaboration with TriliTech, Consensys launched Tezos Snap in the MetaMask Wallet. This Snap is a plugin responsible for expanding the wallet’s integration and capabilities.
The current Tezos RSI is 68.55, and its future momentum is bullish. The weekly Tezos chart indicates that the crypto traded between $0.63 and $0.69. According to the Tezos price prediction, it can climb to a maximum point of $1.01 by the end of the year.
Kangamoon (KANG) to Grow 350% upon Its Listing on Major Exchanges
The Kangamoon cryptocurrency is the next meme coin that aims to dethrone top dogs like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. It blends together meme coin enthusiasts with gamers. These can help anyone monetize their gaming time.
Each player takes control of a Kangamoon, a spirited kangaroo character passionate about boxing. Each player can build a character with unique abilities and then connect with other players globally. Then, they can challenge players in fights and engage in the tournament to test their skills.
The winner will get rewards in virtual currency and in-game items. In addition, there are special events and challenging quests, all of which reward players. At the center of the project is the KANG token. It is built on the Ethereum network and follows the ERC-20 token standard.
In addition, the smart contract has been audited by SOLIDProof. The starting price of the token is at just $0.005, but analysts project that it can grow by 350% upon listing on major exchanges, providing massive ROI.
