Tether Makes Strategic Investment in Ledn to Scale Bitcoin-Backed Lending

Tether announced today that it has made a strategic investment in Ledn, the global digital-asset lender known for its Bitcoin-backed loans and transparent approach to credit.
The move pairs the world’s largest stablecoin company with one of the most established BTC-secured lenders in the industry, marking a major push to expand access to crypto-based credit worldwide.
The investment arrives at a pivotal time for Ledn. Since launching in 2018, the company has issued more than $2.8 billion in Bitcoin-backed loans. Ledn expects to originate over $1 billion in new loans in 2025 alone. The company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) now sits above $100 million, underscoring real product demand and sustained growth.
Now, with Tether’s backing, Ledn says it’s ready to accelerate that trajectory even further.
Why Tether Is Backing Ledn
In its announcement, Tether framed the investment as part of its broader mission to expand financial inclusion and support self-custody. The company noted that Bitcoin-backed loans give individuals and businesses a way to access credit without selling their digital assets, an approach that fits with Tether’s long-standing commitment to financial independence.
Ledn’s lending model is already active across 100+ countries, making it one of the most globally distributed Bitcoin-secured lenders in the market. Clients use Ledn to take out low-friction BTC-backed loans, earn yield through interest accounts, and access trading services without turning over their private keys.
Tether says this infrastructure aligns with its mission to build a more open financial system where digital assets act as tools for resilience, not barriers.
“Broadening access to credit is the goal,” the company said in its statement. “With Bitcoin-backed loans, people can secure financing without giving up long-term positions.”
Ledn: A Lender Built on Transparency and Discipline
Ledn took a more personal tone when discussing the investment. In a message sharing the news, the company emphasized its humble beginnings and the culture of precision it built out of necessity.
“There was no room for error,” Ledn said. “That forged our culture of precision and discipline that guides us today.”
The lender credits its community for helping it scale over the past seven years. Clients trusted the platform during bear markets, exchange failures, and widespread contagion across the lending sector. While multiple centralized lenders collapsed, Ledn continued operating without losses to clients, something the company highlights as proof of its “battle-tested” approach.
“Over 7+ years we’ve built a name as the most battle-tested and transparent name in bitcoin-backed loans,” the team said. “Resilience is our north star.”
Ledn says the partnership with Tether is the next step in strengthening that resilience. The company noted that when partners have “skin in the game,” clients benefit through stronger risk controls and better product delivery.
A Strategic Partnership With a Clear Roadmap
Ledn made it clear that this deal is not about changing the brand, it’s about upgrading its capabilities. The company says clients should expect a faster rollout of products, deeper integrations, and a smoother overall experience.
The roadmap includes:
1. Faster Product Development
The company plans to shorten release cycles and ship new features more quickly. With Tether’s backing, Ledn says it can scale engineering resources and speed up innovation.
2. Expansion Into New Global Markets
Ledn already serves clients in over 100 countries. The company says Tether’s global footprint and liquidity will help it enter even more markets in 2025 and beyond.
3. Seamless Use of Tether Products
A major part of the partnership will focus on direct integrations. Ledn plans to offer a more unified experience around Tether’s products, likely including USDT-based credit flows, remittances, and settlement tools.
4. Greater Transparency and Operational Strength
Ledn says the investment makes the company “more resilient” and “more transparent,” strengthening its ability to serve both retail and institutional clients during periods of market stress.
The message from Ledn’s leadership was consistent: the company will stay the same at its core, but with deeper resources and global reach.
“Same Ledn,” they said. “Now more resilient, more transparent, and backed by the best.”
The Future of Bitcoin-Backed Credit
Bitcoin-backed loans have become a growing segment of the crypto-lending market. The model allows long-term holders to unlock liquidity without triggering a taxable sale or losing exposure to BTC’s upside. With Bitcoin adoption increasing in emerging-market economies, and with more clients choosing self-custody, collateralized lending is becoming a core financial primitive in the digital-asset ecosystem.
Ledn’s performance reflects this trend. With more than $100 million in ARR and a projected $1 billion in loan originations for 2025, demand continues to climb. The partnership with Tether could give the company an even broader runway.
The companies also share a similar philosophy: keep systems simple, keep operations transparent, and let clients maintain control of their assets.
A Thank-You From Ledn to Its Clients
Ledn closed its announcement with a message of gratitude. The company credits clients, not investors or partners, as the driving force behind its growth.
“Without our clients supporting us and trusting us, we wouldn’t be here,” the team wrote. “From all of us here at Ledn, thank you.”
This tone of appreciation mirrors the company’s long-time branding: humble, community-oriented, and focused on long-term relationships rather than short-term hype.
A New Chapter for Crypto Lending
Tether’s investment signals a new chapter for Bitcoin-backed lending. It brings together the largest stablecoin issuer in the world and one of the most disciplined lenders in the industry. The partnership aims to push crypto-native credit into the next phase, one built on transparent operations, self-custody, and accessible financial tools.
As Ledn expands globally and Tether deepens its involvement in credit markets, the digital-asset lending landscape is set for a major shift. And for clients who prefer to hold Bitcoin rather than sell it, the future now looks even more promising.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!