Tempo Mainnet Goes Live With Machine Payments Protocol, Paving the Way for Agent-First Payments

Tempo’s mainnet is officially live, and from today, developers can start building directly on the platform using public RPC endpoints.
This is a major step forward in making payments faster, cheaper, and more seamless, especially as more transactions are handled by machines rather than humans.
Alongside the mainnet, Tempo has launched the Machine Payments Protocol (MPP), an open standard for machine-to-machine payments co-created with Stripe. MPP makes it possible for devices, software, and AI agents to handle payments automatically. It works with a wide range of payment methods, including stablecoins, credit cards, and more, making it easier for developers and businesses to adopt automated payments.
Tempo Mainnet is live! Starting today, anyone can build on Tempo through our public RPC endpoints.
Alongside mainnet, we’re introducing the Machine Payments Protocol, an open standard for machine payments. pic.twitter.com/Ax2qEIBcwp
— Tempo (@tempo) March 18, 2026
Machine Payments Protocol: Making Automated Payments Work
Agent payments are becoming a big part of the digital economy. Soon, machines will handle more transactions online than humans. MPP provides a standard way for machines and services to request, authorize, and settle payments programmatically.
In simple terms, it’s a framework that allows devices and software to “talk” to each other about payments safely and efficiently. By creating this universal standard, Tempo and Stripe aim to reduce friction, improve security, and make automated commerce easier across different platforms.
The protocol is also designed to grow with the industry. It’s flexible, extensible, and ready to support new types of payments as technology evolves. This makes it ideal for industries experimenting with AI services, autonomous devices, and smart contracts.
More Than Just Agent Payments
While agent payments are an exciting highlight, Tempo is built for much more. The platform can handle global payouts, remittances, embedded finance, tokenized deposits, and other complex financial applications.
For businesses, this means simpler management of cross-border transactions and faster settlements. For developers, it opens up opportunities to create new financial products, from decentralized apps to innovative payment solutions. Tempo is also planning more enterprise-focused features in the months ahead, showing a commitment to supporting large-scale applications and complex financial workflows.
A Network of Payment Providers
The mainnet launch comes with a payments directory featuring over 100 integrated service providers, including model providers, developer infrastructure, and data services.
This directory makes it easier for developers and companies to adopt Tempo without integrating multiple systems manually. By connecting to pre-vetted services, businesses can quickly launch scalable payment solutions, while developers can focus on building innovative applications rather than reinventing the payment stack.
This ecosystem also fosters collaboration, giving companies access to reliable tools and developers a chance to showcase their services in a growing marketplace.
Backed by Leading Investors
Tempo is a purpose-built, layer 1 blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm, developed in partnership with leading fintech firms and Fortune 500 companies.
The platform recently raised $500 million in a Series A funding round, attracting top-tier investors such as Greenoaks, Joshua Kushner’s Thrive Capital, Sequoia, Ribbit Capital, and Ron Conway’s SV Angel. This strong backing reflects confidence in Tempo’s vision: a global payments infrastructure that is fast, low-cost, and always accessible, like the internet itself.
Making Money Move Like Data
Even with Stripe processing $1.4 trillion in payments annually, roughly 1.3% of global GDP, traditional banking has its limits. Payments are slowed by operating hours, borders, and outdated settlement processes. Tempo aims to remove these barriers, enabling money to flow as freely and reliably as information online.
With Tempo, transactions are fast, programmable, and available 24/7. Developers and businesses can create new solutions without worrying about the restrictions of legacy banking systems. From payroll to remittances to embedded finance, Tempo offers the infrastructure to innovate at scale.
Looking Ahead: Opportunities for Developers and Enterprises
With the mainnet live and MPP ready for use, the stage is set for a new generation of financial applications. Developers can experiment with autonomous payments, businesses can streamline global operations, and users can benefit from faster, cheaper, and more programmable transactions.
The combination of open standards, a growing ecosystem of service providers, and enterprise support positions Tempo to redefine how money moves in the digital age. It’s no longer just about transferring funds, it’s about building a financial system that is programmable, borderless, and frictionless.
For developers and businesses alike, Tempo offers the tools, infrastructure, and ecosystem to create the next wave of payment solutions. The era of agent-first payments, and a faster, smarter financial web, is here.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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