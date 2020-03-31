Swedish Bitcoin Pizza Place Faces Bankruptcy due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus crisis has caused ample concerns on a global scale. Many businesses are threatened, including a Sweidhs Bitcoin pizza place suffering from a major decrease in revenue.
It is evident that in-person spending at physical locations has diminished due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus Threatens a Swedish Pizza Place
This has caused ample problems for smaller stores and shops all over the world.
Ariana, a pizza place in Sweden accepting Bitcoin payments, may be the next company to go bankrupt.
According to the individuals running the place, revenue has decreased significantly.
So much even that a decline of 90% in income has become apparent.
With the number of eaters dropping from up to 70 guests down to a maximum of 15, things may not improve in the near future either.
For a pizza joint that only opened its doors in January of 2020, the coronavirus crisis couldn’t have come at a worse time.
In fact, it would appear that the situation will only grow worse as more time progresses.
The acceptance of Bitcoin payments has appealed to customers so far, but other payment solutions are welcome too.
For now, the main focus is trying to find a way to boost overall company revenue.
Avoiding bankruptcy is crucial, but that is much easier said than done under the current circumstances.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com