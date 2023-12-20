SUI Token Rides 11% High With Reflective Glimpse At 2023 Achievements

At the forefront of the crypto arena, SUI, often hailed as the “Solana killer,” serves as the native cryptocurrency for the Sui layer-1 blockchain platform.
Since its mainnet launch in May 2023, the platform has stood out by delivering swift processing, exceptional scalability, and cost-effective transactions, all facilitated by Move, a Rust-based programming language.
Today, the SUI team took a moment to reflect on the significant milestones achieved since the platform’s inception this year, coinciding with an impressive 11% surge in its price.
🎉With the launch of Sui Mainnet, 2023 was a year that revolutionized blockchain tech.
Reflect on the year and dive into some of the major Sui moments of 2023, like the DeepBook and zkLogin launches, and celebrate milestones in users and DeFi.https://t.co/PIpOcQBFfr
— Sui (@SuiNetwork) December 19, 2023
The accomplishments of 2023 depict a network that has substantiated its potential, consistently providing low gas fees while seamlessly handling high traffic demands. Notably, games and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols thriving on the network have benefited from the absence of constraints, showcasing the platform’s capacity to foster innovation.
A standout achievement from the previous month is the combined Total Value Locked (TVL) for DeFi protocols on Sui surpassing the noteworthy $100 million milestone, underscoring the sustained growth of DeFi within the ecosystem.
Further underlining the platform’s vitality, Sui marked another milestone with a whopping nine million active accounts, a testament to the onboarding of new users drawn in by the engaging projects thriving on the network.
SUI’s decentralized exchange (DEX) volume exhibited robust performance, hitting $160 million just last week, complemented by a rise in TVL to surpass the $180 million mark. These figures underscore the continued vibrancy and significance of SUI within the broader cryptocurrency landscape.
Gm Sui fam !
SUI's DEX volume hit $160M last week, with TVL rising above $180M! 📈
Dive into trending coins $CETUS, $SUIP, $SUI on kanlabs – your ultimate hub for swaps and bridge across 8+ networks.
Trade now : https://t.co/ScqId7FR7U
— Kana Labs (@kanalabs) December 20, 2023
As SUI continues its upward trajectory, the reflections on its 2023 achievements spotlight a network that not only meets expectations but also fosters an environment conducive to the flourishing of diverse blockchain projects and user engagement.
