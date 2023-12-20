SUI Token Rides 11% High With Reflective Glimpse At 2023 Achievements

December 20, 2023

At the forefront of the crypto arena, SUI, often hailed as the “Solana killer,” serves as the native cryptocurrency for the Sui layer-1 blockchain platform.

Since its mainnet launch in May 2023, the platform has stood out by delivering swift processing, exceptional scalability, and cost-effective transactions, all facilitated by Move, a Rust-based programming language.

Today, the SUI team took a moment to reflect on the significant milestones achieved since the platform’s inception this year, coinciding with an impressive 11% surge in its price.

The accomplishments of 2023 depict a network that has substantiated its potential, consistently providing low gas fees while seamlessly handling high traffic demands. Notably, games and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols thriving on the network have benefited from the absence of constraints, showcasing the platform’s capacity to foster innovation.

A standout achievement from the previous month is the combined Total Value Locked (TVL) for DeFi protocols on Sui surpassing the noteworthy $100 million milestone, underscoring the sustained growth of DeFi within the ecosystem.

Further underlining the platform’s vitality, Sui marked another milestone with a whopping nine million active accounts, a testament to the onboarding of new users drawn in by the engaging projects thriving on the network.

SUI’s decentralized exchange (DEX) volume exhibited robust performance, hitting $160 million just last week, complemented by a rise in TVL to surpass the $180 million mark. These figures underscore the continued vibrancy and significance of SUI within the broader cryptocurrency landscape.

As SUI continues its upward trajectory, the reflections on its 2023 achievements spotlight a network that not only meets expectations but also fosters an environment conducive to the flourishing of diverse blockchain projects and user engagement.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: siarheiyurchanka/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.