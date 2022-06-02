STARL Metaverse Crypto Project Opens Full-Time for Players (Review)

In a press release today, on June 1st, the STARL team announced their Metaverse is now fully open to the public, enabling anyone to download and install the game and check it out. The STARL Metaverse crypto project is a unique space-themed galactic-sized playground allowing users to explore, collect assets, and experience a genuinely next-generation Metaverse. This article takes a closer look at the STARL Metaverse and all it offers.
How to Get Started with the STARL Metaverse?
For those looking to experience the brand new release of the STARL Metaverse, head over to the official STARL website and download the client.
Once you download the executable, Windows will provide a warning that the app is from an unknown publisher. Once you accept the risk warning, follow the prompts to complete the installation of the client.
Once the initial client is installed, the full STARL Metaverse game will start downloading via a Game Update. The whole game is roughly 5.4GB, so make sure you have enough space on your drive.
Once the download is finished, click the Play button to start the application.
You will be greeted with a login screen. If you haven’t yet, click register to create an account.
Exploring the STARL Metaverse
Once you create your account, you will be teleported to the hub, where you can start exploring the Metaverse and all of its features.
Since the game is built with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, the controls are incredibly smooth, and the graphics are eons better than Metaverse projects like Decentraland and The Sandbox. The game runs incredibly smoothly, and the particles and lightning effects are on another level.
While the various sections of the map are still under construction, users can head over to Warp Nexus and take a test flight to experience what it’s like to fly spaceships in the STARL Metaverse. We highly recommend testing it out for yourself to get the whole experience.
For those not familiar with Warp Nexus, it’s the first major game release within the STARL Metaverse.
Warp Nexus is a Space MMO where players can pilot many different spacecraft in a persistent world. Whether you like mining, trading, fighting, or moving goods, the possibilities are endless. The current version of the STARL Metaverse provides a little taste of the Warp Nexus Experience.
During the full release, players can expect the following:
- Customize your pilot and your ship
- Build your space station and form your guild
- Experience a unique economy-driven mission system
- Craft powerful weapons and equipment
- Make contact with mysterious Alien Species, Fight or join Space Pirates
- Mine asteroids, fight enemies, defend your allies, haul cargo, or invest in your fellow pilots to benefit all.
During the Warp Nexus demo, you will be facing pirates in waves, up to five at once. Defeat the pirates, and they become more powerful in the next round.
During the demo, users can switch between various weapons by pressing the 1, 2, or 3 buttons on their keyboard.
Once again, the graphics are excellent, and the controls are smooth as butter. The STARL team did a tremendous job utilizing Epic Games’ Unreal Engine to create an engaging and immersive experience.
Final Thoughts
While the demo for the STARL Metaverse is relatively bare-bones, there isn’t much for players to do. The proof of concept is there, and the overall experience is unmatched by any Metaverse crypto project currently on the market.
Since other projects like Decentraland and The Sandbox are built with Unity, the fact that STARL utilizes Unreal Engine provides it with a whole new dimension of immersiveness and quality.
The spaceship battles are unique, character movement is smooth, and the overall design of the various structures in its Metaverse is superb. STARL has tremendous long-term potential, and its current market capitalization of $43 million makes it one of the most underrated and undervalued Metaverse crypto coins currently in crypto, making it a must-watch in June 2022.
