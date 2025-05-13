StakeStone and WLFI Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Cross-Chain Liquidity for USD1 Stablecoin

In a development that suggests a strong steer into the future of cross-chain finance, the liquid staking protocol StakeStone (formerly Staking Facilities) has struck a partnership with WLFI — the crypto project associated with Donald Trump — to generate robust liquidity for the stablecoin USD1.
The collaboration aims to build a solid bridge between real-world assets and decentralized finance, allowing USD1 to flow seamlessly across various blockchain environments, earning yield while doing so, and maintaining the token’s liquidity.
A strategic alignment between a politically connected crypto initiative and an infrastructure player that is native to DeFi is rendering a new evolution of the stablecoin and cross-chain finance narrative. What we are looking at now is stablecoin and cross-chain finance narrative that is largely being composed at DeFi-native infrastructural layers — DeFi-native infrastructural layers like those being built by BlockFi, for instance.
USD1: A New Breed of Stablecoin with Cross-Chain DNA
At the partnership’s core is USD1, a stablecoin fully backed and designed for worldwide use, high-speed transactions, and security. Unlike the historical struggles of algorithmic models with price stability and risk management, USD1 is built from the ground up to be fully collateralized with dollar-denominated assets and to settle fast. Its core use case? To serve as a digital dollar that you can send anywhere, across any border, without worrying that it will get stuck in the blockchain equivalent of customs, because it works across chains, apps, and markets.
The $STONE supercharges USD1, StakeStone’s native liquidity asset, which acts as bridge fuel behind the scenes. $STONE enables users to move capital without friction between ecosystems. This makes it possible for us to unlock DeFi opportunities on Ethereum, Bitcoin Layer 2s, and other networks without you having to manually manage bridged assets or lock up funds.
A dependable digital dollar linked with deeply integrated liquidity rails takes this collaboration a step further. It is now possible to make an actually liquid digital dollar. The digital dollar is not just a stablecoin; it can be moved and earned. No compromises.
A New Liquidity Stack for Builders and Users
What this partnership is really all about is efficient capital and effective user experience. In the decentralized finance (DeFi) world, too often, liquidity is spread too thin across blockchains. This creates isolated pools that are hard to reach and inefficient for both users and developers. The StakeStone x WLFI partnership aims to eliminate that friction.
Users can access DeFi yields immediately on their USD1 holdings and can access seamless liquidity for tokenized assets that are in ETH and BTC. And they can do all this without locking up any assets or worrying about bridge risks.
This liquidity is possible because StakeStone has integrated deeply with multiple chains and has focused on using yield-bearing DeFi primitives.
The opportunity is much larger for builders. They now have capital that can be integrated right into the applications they build, across any blockchain. It’s instant, it’s seamless, and it’s sustainable. At their disposal are stablecoins that can be used to supercharge any application, in any chain, at any time. Whether the application is a lending protocol on Arbitrum, a payment app on Base, a law-on-the-books market for real-world assets on Avalanche, or something else, there is now USD1 liquidity that can flow into it without friction.
This method simplifies the initial development of diverse projects, the provisioning of sufficient capital for their immediate operation, and the consequent delivery of actual services to potential users. By addressing this main hurdle that has hampered the DeFi sector’s penetration into the real economy, we can see much more rapid movement into this space.
RWA and DeFi: Finally Meeting in the Middle
One of the most promising facets of this partnership is its capacity to connect real-world asset finance with DeFi liquidity. RWAs are arguably the most discussed area within crypto at present, with the likes of tokenized treasuries, real estate, and private credit making headway. Keeping and connecting those sorts of assets with on-chain capital is still, however, a technical and legal problem waiting for a solution.
StakeStone and WLFI are fixing this situation by giving us an infrastructure for liquidity that works across asset classes, jurisdictions, and blockchains. In their world, USD1 can now serve as the backbone of not only DeFi apps but also real-world asset platforms that need reliable, stable, and highly mobile capital.
This is becoming especially pertinent as a growing number of institutions and governments look into tokenized finance. With StakeStone’s architecture and WLFI’s political and market clout, this partnership is nicely set up to become a real presence in the next wave of financial innovation.
The DeFi and RWA worlds are colliding. Partnerships like this may well become the cornerstone of a more unified financial system — one where liquidity knows no borders and users no longer have to choose between yield, speed, or security.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!