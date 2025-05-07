Stablecoin Market Hits $230 Billion as Tether Dominates and USD1 Skyrockets

The stablecoin market is in one of its most thunderous growth phases, with the combined market capitalization of the sector reaching a new milestone—one that is now well over $230 billion.
This figure is largely being pushed by the sector’s two heavyweight champions, Tether (USDT) and the politically-linked USD1, which has enjoyed a surprising, meteoric rise to stablecoin prominence.
With its sights firmly set on the political mega-universe of the U.S., the latter stablecoin has also drawn a hefty 75% of that previous $230 billion figure into its coffers. Make no mistake: This sector isn’t some fringe financial oddity. Stablecoins have arrived in the global digital finance sphere. Regulatory scrutiny is intensifying in step with this astonishing demand.
Tether is at the core of this growth. The company has seized an enormous 65.8 percent of the stablecoin market. This breaks down to over 151 billion dollars worth of circulating USDT. Notably, Tether’s issuance of stablecoins keeps up with demand in an emergent marketplace for digital cash that trades, forges decentralized financial arrangements, and remits across borders in dollars.
Over the last eight days, from April 28 onward, Tether has created an incredible 4 billion dollars worth of USDT on the Ethereum and Tron blockchains. The most recent creation occurred yesterday, on May 5, with an additional 1 billion USDT being added to the Tron network, a blockchain preferred for its rapid transaction speeds and low costs. Tether’s ongoing efforts to expand with a large presence on both Ethereum and Tron underscores a multi-chain approach to what is very clearly a push for maintaining, if not growing, an already formidable market share.
USD1: A Political Player Enters the Arena
Though Tether continues to reign unchallenged at the summit, it is a new and unexpected player that has captured the attention of market observers lately. A stablecoin called USD1, which has been publicly linked to the circle of former U.S. president Donald Trump, has experienced an adoption rate that can only be described as unprecedented. Its market capitalization has gone from barely 128 million dollars to well over 2 billion dollars in the space of 48 hours, netting it the title of the seventh-largest stablecoin in existence.
Although we don’t know exactly how the supercharged growth of USD1 works, analysts attribute it to a potent combination of factors—political branding, tactical exchanges, and plain old hype. Interest in crypto for political purposes seems to be on the up, and USD1 is benefitting from that larger swell. How long it can keep this up and whether it can maintain any actual tether to the dollar as it becomes more and more tied up in the whole “political crypto” thing remain big questions.
Regulatory Recognition: U.S. Treasury Acknowledges Stablecoins as Payment Mechanism
Simultaneously with these market movements, regulators are starting to pay serious attention to stablecoins. In a recent statement, the U.S. Treasury has come out and called stablecoins a new payment mechanism. That is a significant rhetorical and regulatory shift. That designation acknowledges stablecoins not just as a type of speculative asset or trading tool but as something with a legitimate place in the modern financial infrastructure.
The stablecoin recognition as a legitimate payment medium has a very few obvious implications. First and foremost, a stablecoin isn’t a free pass for all the crypto shenanigans to which we have become accustomed. In other words, oversight is coming; if anything, this light acknowledgment means we better get our act together.
Second, and less obviously in terms of the implications, the stablecoin recognition makes a very serious case for stablecoins to accomplish all the inhumanely efficient things they can accomplish (even if they should accomplish these things) in international remittances, e-commerce, and financial instruments for the unbanked.
With rising acknowledgment comes heightened examination. The issues of reserves, transparency, systemic risk, and anti-money laundering compliance are now under the spotlight. Tether is not alone in facing these concerns, but its market position makes it a focal point for debate. It has drawn fire for not being forthcoming about its reserves, especially where these are supposedly held outside the United States. Some academics and journalists have gone so far as to suggest that Tether’s operations might constitute a danger to the U.S. financial system.
A Transforming Financial Landscape
Market capitalization that is exploding, political maneuvering that is intense, and regulatory clarity that is at last emerging signals a watershed moment for stablecoins. What was once seen as a niche part of the crypto business has now become a fundamental, “real-economy” part of the digital economy.
Stablecoins have a combined value exceeding 230 billion dollars. They are as liquid as major traditional financial instruments. Tether drives the market forward, while new entrants like USD1 shake up existing hierarchies.
The role of stablecoins is developing—from trading tools to a payments infrastructure—and the financial world is paying close attention. Will they be fully embraced by governments or met with tightened controls? That remains unclear. What is clear, though, is that stablecoins have moved from being a subplot in the crypto story to a headline act.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!