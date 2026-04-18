Spartans.com Reaches $40M in Gross Gaming Revenue During Beta While Hyperliquid & Monero Price Forecasts Turn Positive
The web-based betting industry is seeing a business truth it was not ready for. Spartans.com, while still in a closed test and not yet open to the whole globe, made $40,000,000 in Gross Gaming Revenue prior to a single day of open work. That is not just a fake number. It is a major trade sign from the site working to become the top online gambling site by the close of 2026.
At the same time, digital money markets are showing big stories. The Hyperliquid price jumped to a four-month peak of $44.99 on record trade amounts, while the Monero price prediction talk is getting hot as privacy coins rise and a big THORChain link-up gets close.
Spartans Casino: $40,000,000 in GGR During Beta, The Business Needs to Listen
Old sites built their money totals over many years of full global work. They used a lot of cash on ads, partner deals, and star tie-ins to pull in paying fans, and they tracked every cost to get users because natural growth is very hard. Spartans.com made $40,000,000 in Gross Gaming Revenue during a closed test time before its global doors swung open. That total came with $100,000,000 in taken pay-ins and 27,000 fresh users joined with no total global entry, no open ads, and no August 1st start helping it.
Every known site in this field should be looking at those figures very closely. The GGR total alone puts Spartans Casino in a talk meant for big, working firms, not sites that have not started yet. The pay-in amount proves that big players are actively picking Spartans over rivals that are fully open. The 27,000 new fans show that growth is happening on its own in a tight space that most players cannot even fully reach yet.
The site making these totals is built to keep players as hard as it gets them. The 33% CashRake setup sends back up to 33% of the house lead on its own on every play, with 3% cash back on losses from the very first bet. Fast cash-outs and no limits take away every block old sites use to slow you down. Brand stars Era Istrefi, Conor Benn, and the video pair Sweetflips show a style the old guard cannot match. The $7,000,000 leaderboard, the biggest in gaming history, is live now. This is already the top online gambling site story of 2026, and August 1st has not even arrived yet.
Hyperliquid Price Hits Four-Month Peak on Record Trade Amounts
The Hyperliquid price rose to $44.99 on April 14, its best point since November 2025, moved by a mix of site and big-market forces. Oil trades made over $840 million in 24-hour amounts, sitting as the third most-traded spot on Hyperliquid, after the site’s HIP-3 update which lets anyone start new trade spots for goods and stocks.
The Hyperliquid price rise is backed by real on-chain facts: the site made $396.4 million in money over the past 180 days, taking a 61.9% share of the on-chain trade market. Bitwise changed its spot Hyperliquid ETF paper with the name BHYP at a 0.67% cost, and Eric Balchunas from Bloomberg noted it as a sign of a fast start. Arthur Hayes added 26,022 HYPE coins worth $1.1 million on April 11, making his total spot around $10.44 million. Main support is at $40, with experts looking for $50–$58 on a sure jump above $44.
Monero Price Forecast Rises as Privacy Growth Gets Stronger
The Monero price prediction view changed a lot this week as XMR gained about 7.7% over seven days, trading near $352 with a market value of $6.51 billion. Privacy coins rose about 7% on April 11 as cash moved into privacy tools after a U.S.–Iran peace talk news, with XMR getting close to the $380–$400 wall. The biggest coming event is the THORChain link, aimed for one to two months from April 10, which will let fans swap XMR without wrapped coins or middle firms, a big move for cash flow.
The Monero price prediction for 2026 sees a top of $555.90 based on experts, with the FCMP++ update making anonymity stronger for the future arriving in mid-2026. Removal from shops stays the main block, but the Seraphis and Jamtis updates and the THORChain bridge are building a new story.
Summing Up
The Hyperliquid price is hitting multi-month peaks due to trade amounts that no rival saw coming. The Monero price prediction talk is growing on THORChain links and a privacy move that global tension is making faster. Both assets are making big moves that the market has been slow to catch.
At the same time, Spartans.com is on a giant winning run, a site that made $40,000,000 in GGR and $100,000,000 in pay-ins before its global start, currently working toward the top online gambling site spot by December 2026. The August 1st day is not a start. For Spartans Casino, it is just the next step up.
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