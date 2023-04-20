Sparklo (SPRK) Begins its presale, and Investors rush to buy it as stage one; Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP) Decline

Keeping up with the overall direction of the market and analyzing each cryptocurrency of interest’s price movements can help investors have a heightened perspective on how far they can climb.
Today, we will review the value of the Sparklo projects and how they will provide access to fractionalized NFT investments into precious metals and see why Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP) are falling in value.
Arbitrum (ARB) Dipped by 12.1% in the Last 24 Hours
Arbitrum (ARB) made a huge announcement on April 19, 2023, where on Twitter, they gave an update on the launch of the roundtable series, Explore The Core. Here, Arbitrum (ARB) introduced a space for multiple projects in the ecosystem to get together and discuss specific topics. Arbitrum (ARB) also mentioned that the first show would be “The Rise of ARbitrum Gaming,” set to occur on April 20, 2023.
When we go over the value, however, on April 19, 2023, Arbitrum (ARB) was trading at $1.55. In the last 24 hours, Arbitrum (ARB) experienced a decrease in value by 12.1%. Investors are as such worried about its future and are looking at alternatives.
Optimism (OP) Decreases by 5.6% in value
On April 17, 2023, Optimism (OP) introduced Optimism Status, which aims to encourage developers, and node operators, to follow any status updates and announcements on that specific Twitter account instead of the main one.
Optimism (OP)’s Status Twitter page is intended to provide automatic updates surrounding software releases, scheduled maintenance, and much more.
Despite the announcement, Optimism (OP) declined in value. On April 19, 2023, Optimism (OP) traded at $2.55. In the last 24 hours, Optimism (OP) declined in value by 5.6%, indicating a bearish outlook.
Sparklo (SPRK) To Launch Fractionalized NFTs For Precious Metals
Sparklo is an investment platform that aims to enable users the opportunity to begin making investments in silver, gold, and platinum without all of the barriers of entry found in traditional systems.
Instead of needing to put down a lot of capital through Sparklo, anyone can make a fractionalized investment in a non-fungible token (NFT) that represents the real-world asset in question.
This means that instead of buying 100% of a gold bar, a person can buy a small fraction of it that they can afford and get exposure to the asset class without feeling the weight of the investment. The project has already been audited by the InterFi network, and the team is processing a KYC application.
Over time, if they buy the entire NFT, they can get it delivered to a location of their choosing.
Sparklo is at level one of its presale at $0.015. Analysts predict that it can climb 4,000% in value by the end of 2023.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.