Sparklo (SPRK) About to Compete With The Environmental-Friendly Solana (SOL) and Cosmos (ATOM)

Environmental sustainability should be respected by the cryptocurrency ecosystem through environmental-friendly activities. Solana (SOL) and Cosmos (ATOM) are leading this charge in the crypto ecosystem, making the tokens bullish.
Nevertheless, Sparklo, a new presale project aiming to disrupt the precious metal investment industry, is attracting investors from Solana (SOL) and Cosmos (ATOM). With the project’s projected gain, investors see it as a better alternative to Solana (SOL) and Cosmos (ATOM).
Solana (SOL): Leading the Charge in Green Crypto With Its Environmental-Friendly Initiative
Solana (SOL) is an open-source project providing decentralized finance solutions using blockchain technology. In recent news, Solana (SOL) partnered with Trycarbonara, a data platform, to launch a real-time dashboard to track and measure carbon emissions on its blockchain. This revolutionary move will see Solana (SOL) emerge as the pioneer smart-contract blockchain to lead the charge in the climate fight and environmental sustainability.
Solana’s (SOL) transparency and accountability in disclosing its carbon emissions will see it leading the way for Green Crypto, which is good for the environment. This has also resulted in the coin rallying, but not enough for investors. Solana has been in a downtrend from its weekly high of $25.8 to its current price of $21.8.
The Sparklo presale is becoming more popular among investors with Solana’s (SOL) current downtrend.
Cosmos (ATOM): Proof-of-Stake and Its Environmental Friendliness
The Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem is secured by a fast, cheap, and efficient proof-of-stake mechanism, with its native token, COSMOS (ATOM), used for staking. Contrary to Bitcoin (BTC), which uses proof-of-work protocols, Cosmos (ATOM) proof-of-stake is fast, scalable, and more importantly, environmentally friendly.
Environmental friendliness should be what the crypto ecosystem as a whole aims for. Nevertheless, Cosmos’ (ATOM) current price is $10.8, a long way from its all-time high of $44 in September 2021. With hopes of a rally in price still strong, investors are nevertheless considering other projects and moving to sidestep it for other projects with growth potential.
The Sparklo presale is a popular token among Cosmos (ATOM) investors looking for a better way to invest their money.
Sparklo’s (SPRK): A New Era of Precious Metal Ownership
Sparklo is an investment platform that allows investors to invest in and own exquisite precious metals such as platinum, gold, and silver. The platform allows investors to invest in fractionalized NFT backed by these precious metals. It is an unprecedented move in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, making the token a disruption of the norm.
Investors who wish to own more than a digital asset in an NFT can have the real-world asset delivered to them when they purchase the complete NFT. This makes Sparklo equally interested in real-world assets as they are in digital ones.
The Sparklo presale is currently worth just $0.015, making it a great investment considering the project’s fundamentals. Moreover, the token is predicted to rise by over 3,000% in the next year.
In addition, security on investment is guaranteed by the team, with their smart contract audited by InterFi Network, liquidity locked for 100 years, and a KYC audit ongoing. This shows that investors can be reassured as they invest in Sparklo.
Find out more about the presale:
Buy Presale: https://invest.sparklo.finance
Website: https://sparklo.finance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sparklo_finance
Telegram: https://t.me/sparklofinance
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.