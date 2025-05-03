SonicLabs Emerges as a Rising Star as Active Users Double in Two Weeks

In the fast-changing world of decentralized finance (DeFi), user activity is one of the strongest indicators of growing utility and adoption.
Recent data suggest that SonicLabs is quickly becoming a noteworthy player in this space. Active addresses on the SonicLabs network have doubled in the last two weeks, signaling a huge uptick in user engagement and overall ecosystem growth.
This growth is part of a larger, broader trend in blockchain, where different networks are seeing increases in user activity. Rates of activity differ, but the overall trend is a very strong interest from users in DeFi ecosystems that are emerging on different blockchain networks, and a strong willingness from these users to explore beyond the established chains like Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain.
Blockchain Activity on the Rise: A Look at the Top Performers
SonicLabs’ active address growth of 132% over the last seven days puts it among the top 10 blockchains by growth in user activity. This statistic alone speaks volumes about the momentum that platform is building. However, this week’s rankings also featured another standout.
Unichain ranked highest, showing a 7,788% increase in active addresses. Its outstanding rise likely reflects either an early-stage network launch or a specific recent event, such as an airdrop or protocol deployment, that drew many new users to its platform. Regardless of the cause, this kind of growth—upward, downward, or sideways; in price, volume, or user base—highlights an important fact about the blockchain sector: it is unpredictable and dynamic.
Chiliz, which concentrates on fan tokens and sports-related blockchain apps, showed a strong performance, with 612% growth in its active addresses. This is remarkable for a platform with such a well-defined niche, suggesting that Chiriz’s user base may be reaching into new sectors or reactivating due to recent updates.
Berachain, Scroll, and Linea trailed close behind with growth rates of 169%, 68%, and 66% respectively. Indeed, all three appear to be newish players with fresh, ambitious scalability and infrastructure goals. The trio’s burst into the top performers’ club suggests that the projects and developments they’ve been laboring over are finally beginning to pay off—and to resonate with users.
Aptos, a blockchain that made waves in 2022 for its emphasis on scalability and developer tools, saw its monthly active addresses grow by 63% this year. This is a nice number to see for a project that was largely untested in 2021 and came out swinging in 2022. A competitive survey of active address growth saw Aptos winning by 11% over HyperEVM and 20% over Avalanche. It left Sei far behind, with only 49% growth, to finish out our list of prominent projects.
SonicLabs Captures Attention With Consistent Ecosystem Expansion
SonicLabs is growing, and notably so, which is especially interesting due to the broader ecosystem developments that are currently underway on the platform. The DeFi space has seen a steady influx of projects being deployed on Sonic, offering services like lending, swaps, yield farming, and other means of building some real financial utility. The growing utility of these platforms is likely a key driver behind the spike in user activity, as more and more participants are drawn to the opportunities within the Sonic ecosystem.
SonicLabs has not only seen a big boost in the number of active users, but also— and even more importantly—consistency in that growth. In just two weeks, SonicLabs figures show it has doubled the number of active wallets. That isn’t simply a short-term spike fueled by user interest and developer activity.
The relatively small number of users compared to more established platforms means Sonic has significant potential for expansion. Metrics like these are young signs of the possibility of future success. Also, the low-cost transactions and the user-friendly interface of the platform may be adding to the attractiveness to users looking for alternatives to faster networks with higher fees.
As decentralized finance keeps growing and changing, the platforms that can merge performance, ease of use, and developer friendliness—like SonicLabs—seem best positioned to pull in and keep users. The present upsurge in activity might be merely the prologue to Sonic establishing itself as a key actor in the next chapter of decentralized finance. The rivalry among new blockchains is heating up, and SonicLabs looks like a pretty solid bet for a future player.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
