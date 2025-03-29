Solana’s Bullish Week: PumpSwap, LaunchLab, and Big Institutional Moves

In the blockchain ecosystem, a fresh wave of activity seems to have crashed into Solana.
New projects, fresh interest, and institutional backing have come together to synthesize a favorable week for the decentralized network.
Even as developers race to build and deploy the next big thing, the Solana price (SOL) appears to have lifted. Institutional interest has catalyzed some optimism for Solana, while the competition seems to be just as fierce for real estate in the metaverse and decentralized finance (DeFi) as for GPU servers to build the most performant blockchain.
Market Overview: Strong Growth Amid Positive Sentiment
Solana began this week on a high note, as the token’s price enjoyed a boost of 12% to land at nearly $140. This price is, of course, a reflection of pent-up buying demand from the market. But if we look at this from a macro view, it seems that several market-positive factors are coalescing to create a swell of investor confidence. One, a past president’s accommodating approach to tariffs seems to have softened. Two, the Fed has signaled it’s not raising rates for now. Increased confidence and buying demand across multiple sectors equal a healthier market.
The Total Value Locked (TVL) across the Solana network increased by 2%, now sitting at $7.2 million, signaling a healthy growth in on-chain activity. Additional, the number of active addresses on the network saw a 6% uptick, reaching 3.8 million, which suggests a much-greater user base and engagement than before with Solana-based platforms. The Fear & Greed Index, a good indicator of market sentiment, also saw improvement, climbing from a fear-laden score of 25 to a much-happier 34.
Platform Competition: New DEX and Token Platforms Rise
The Solana ecosystem is becoming more mature by the day, and so too is competition among various platforms within it. Pump.fun is now attempting to carve out a place in the market with its recently launched decentralized exchange (DEX) called PumpSwap. The new platform is positioning itself as an alternative to Raydium, which has been the DEX winner in the Solana ecosystem pretty much since the ecosystem launched. PumpSwap is aiming at a very specific niche to grow into an even more specific use case: trading meme coins.
Raydium, on the other hand, was quick to answer back with a competitive move of its own. The platform introduced LaunchLab, a token launch platform crafted to help support nascent projects on Solana. This fresh offering provides a space for new tokens to launch and gain liquidity through Raydium’s established infrastructure. And while the DEX’s overall trading volume dropped by 20% in Q3, the larger Solana DeFi volume grew by 7%—indicating that new platforms and token launches are sustaining activity in this corner of the Solana ecosystem.
Ecosystem Performance: Meme Coins Soar, Established Tokens Lead Gains
Both the newer and the well-established tokens within Solana’s ecosystem have been making noticeable moves. One of the biggest gainers, ORCA, Solana’s leading DEX, rose 55%. Then we have LAYER, which surged by 36%. And we have OHM, the Olympus protocol’s token, which gained 19%—a pretty clear set of indications that interest in DeFi protocols on Solana is getting stronger.
Meme coin segment saw tremendous growth as well. FARTCOIN was in the lead with a 93% increase in value.
MUMU was next with a 52% increase, and then BONK with 29%.
These tokens are all part of a community within the Solana ecosystem. Speculative trading, driven by memes, seems to be the reason why these coins have become so valuable.
Nevertheless, some tokens did not perform well. FTT, the token for the now-defunct FTX exchange, decreased by 11%, while TNSR fell by 5%. These downturns underscore the continuing uncertainty and difficulties besetting the wider crypto market, especially for tokens affiliated with platforms that are troubled or have been heavily scrutinized.
Institutional Developments: A Big Week for Solana’s Institutional Backing
Fast and scalable, Solana’s blockchain has attracted attention from institutions this week, lending even more validation to its purported long-term potential. The most important of these developments might be Fidelity Investments, one of the world’s largest asset management firms, registering the Solana Fund trust. That signals to us that Fidelity sees Solana as a platform for value and for institutional-grade investment products.
Subsequent institutional interest came from Volatility Shares, which introduced two Solana futures ETFs: SOLZ and SOLT. These vehicles aim to mirror the price performance of SOL futures, allowing more “traditional” (read: not crypto-native) investors to access the performance of Solana—through relatively regulated (and thus “safe”) financial instruments in that they are not direct purchases of the cryptocurrency itself.
Moreover, a decentralized prediction market, Polymarket, added Solana deposits, giving another way for users to engage with its ecosystem. This is just another example of Solana pushing deeper into decentralized finance and the overall crypto space.
At the same time, Solana saw stablecoin supply hit a new peak, soaring to $12.8 billion, a 36% surge in just over 30 days since mid-February 2023. Total Value Locked (TVL) in the ecosystem climbed alongside the 1 billion minted in March alone, jumping a further 28% to just over $7 billion now on the DeFi platforms across its services. Meanwhile, the Solana decentralized ecosystem recorded a further 64% uptick in Pathfinder metrics reaching over $6 billion in stable tokens locked up in on-chain smart contracts.
Conclusion: A Bullish Week for Solana
Solana brought the blockchain into the spotlight this week with some significant progress in platform competition, institutional interest, and token performance.
It launched some innovative new platforms, like PumpSwap and LaunchLab.
It seems like the major institutions can’t get enough of Solana. Considering all the buzz, it seems like Solana might be a key player in DeFi and all things blockchain for the long haul.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
