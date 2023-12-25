Solana Surges To Fourth-Largest Coin Amidst Market Control

Solana, the cryptocurrency that recently gained attention for its remarkable price surge, has not only asserted dominance in the market but has also set notable records for network activity.
In a significant achievement, Solana successfully surpassed Binance Coin (BNB) to secure the position as the fourth-largest coin by market capitalization.
Solana Price Action To Watch
The cryptocurrency reached a recent yearly high at $117, experiencing a slight dip to $111 at the time of writing. Solana’s return on investment (ROI) stands impressively at 50292%. Adding to its list of accomplishments, Solana’s blockchain has witnessed a surge in new and active addresses, further solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape.
Solana Monthly Active Addresses Spikes
The number of monthly active addresses on the Solana network exceeded 15.6 million in December, marking a substantial 50% increase from November.
Notably, this figure surpasses the 15.2 million recorded in January of the same year. Additionally, December saw the creation of 6.8 million new addresses, showcasing a growth trend from the 6.6 million recorded in May.
The number of new and active addresses per month on the Solana blockchain hit a new high this year. So far, the number of monthly active addresses on the Solana network has exceeded 15.6 million in December, an increase of about 50% from November and higher than 15.2 million in…
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) December 25, 2023
Solana’s ascent to the fourth-largest coin by market capitalization, coupled with its impressive network activity metrics, reflects a robust performance and growing interest in the cryptocurrency.
As the crypto community continues to closely monitor Solana’s developments, the blockchain’s achievements contribute to its reputation as a dynamic player in the ever-evolving digital asset landscape.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: alexandarilich/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch