Solana Surges To Fourth-Largest Coin Amidst Market Control

December 25, 2023

Solana, the cryptocurrency that recently gained attention for its remarkable price surge, has not only asserted dominance in the market but has also set notable records for network activity.

In a significant achievement, Solana successfully surpassed Binance Coin (BNB) to secure the position as the fourth-largest coin by market capitalization. 

Solana Price Action To Watch

The cryptocurrency reached a recent yearly high at $117, experiencing a slight dip to $111 at the time of writing. Solana’s return on investment (ROI) stands impressively at 50292%. Adding to its list of accomplishments, Solana’s blockchain has witnessed a surge in new and active addresses, further solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape. 

Solana Monthly Active Addresses Spikes

The number of monthly active addresses on the Solana network exceeded 15.6 million in December, marking a substantial 50% increase from November. 

Notably, this figure surpasses the 15.2 million recorded in January of the same year. Additionally, December saw the creation of 6.8 million new addresses, showcasing a growth trend from the 6.6 million recorded in May.

Solana’s ascent to the fourth-largest coin by market capitalization, coupled with its impressive network activity metrics, reflects a robust performance and growing interest in the cryptocurrency. 

As the crypto community continues to closely monitor Solana’s developments, the blockchain’s achievements contribute to its reputation as a dynamic player in the ever-evolving digital asset landscape.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

