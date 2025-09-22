Solana Data Insights: Pump.fun Livestream Tokens Generate $4.7M in Creator Fees

Livestream tokens on Pump.fun are rewriting the playbook for creator monetization.
They’ve opened a floodgate of quick wins, spectacular blow-ups, and a new way for audiences to bet on personalities in real time. The results are loud: millions earned in fees, billions traded, but most tokens already deep in decline.
Big Numbers, Bigger Spread
According to SolanaFloor, more than 100 streamers have launched tokens that reached market caps above $400K. Collectively, they pulled in 19,600 $SOL in Creator Fees , that’s about $4.7M at current prices.
But the money isn’t shared evenly. Data shows 40.8% of streamers made under 10 $SOL, barely touching $2K. Another 30% cleared between 100–500 $SOL, averaging 254 $SOL (~$60K). Only five streamers broke into the four-digit zone, pulling more than 1,000 $SOL each.
Becker’s Blow-Up Case
The standout story came from @ZssBecker. His token exploded to a peak $18.9M market cap, only to crash to $4.6M within days. In the process, Becker personally earned 1,623 $SOL, worth around $370K, in just four days.
It’s a sharp reminder: the game is fast. Peaks look spectacular, but downtrends set in quickly.
Market Cap Clusters
Most streamer tokens orbit the same range. Market caps typically sit between $500K and $2M. Only 11 tokens crossed the $5M line. The rest trade far below their all-time highs.
Breakdown from CoinMarketCap data:
- 20% are down more than 90% from peak.
- 34% dropped between 70–90%.
That decay pattern has become the norm rather than the exception.
Trading Mania, Whales Accumulate
Even with prices falling, trading hasn’t slowed. Pump.fun streamer tokens generated $1.6B in volume over the last 30 days, spread across 6.4M transactions.
One single day last week saw $320M volume and 779K trades , a surge showing how fast money churns when hype hits.
Still, not all tokens keep momentum. Data shows 24% of streamer coins above $400K mcap had fewer than 1,000 trades in two weeks. Communities burn bright, then fizzle.
Fee Games and Bleeding Tokens
Not all streamer earnings come from price appreciation. As StalkHQ explained, Pump.fun fees are tied to trading volume, not price. When tokens dump, volumes spike , and fees with them.
Pumpfun streamer fees come from trading volume not price. when tokens dump, people trade more, so fees go up. with dynamic fees, smaller caps pay higher cuts,so some streamers might let their token bleed just to farm fees
— Stalkchain (@StalkHQ) September 20, 2025
Dynamic fee structures also push smaller caps into paying higher cuts. That creates perverse incentives. Some streamers may prefer to let their tokens bleed out just to farm more fees from heavy trading.
Pump.fun Buybacks and the $PUMP Question
Beyond streamer coins, Pump.fun itself has become a major player. The platform just passed $100M in $PUMP buybacks.
- Daily revenue: $2–3M
- Total supply removed: 6.8%
- Last week alone: $10.6M spent, with 99.3% of revenue burned
Yet the price of $PUMP has slipped 7%.
Why? According to on-chain watchers, buybacks were already priced in. Meme fatigue is settling. Whales are dumping into strength.
Livestream tokens on Pump.fun prove two things at once. First, they show the power of monetization: top creators can earn six figures in days. Second, they expose the fragility of on-chain attention. Communities flame out fast, most tokens collapse, and very few sustain long-term demand.
It’s a brutal but honest signal: on Solana, creator economies are thriving , but survival depends on more than hype.
Bottom Line: Pump.fun is printing fees, burning $PUMP, and giving creators a new way to monetize attention. But the lifecycle is short, the crashes are steep, and whales are the ones writing the ending.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!