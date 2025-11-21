Snipers Book $1.3M on Jesse Pollak’s Creator Coin Launch

The launch of Jesse Pollak’s creator coin ignited one of the sharpest sniper plays ever recorded on Base. Within seconds, half the supply was live.
And in that same block, more than a quarter of the entire token batch was purchased instantly. What followed was a fast, calculated race for exit liquidity, and two wallets walked away with a combined $1.3M profit.
This is how it unfolded.
A Lightning-Fast Launch
Pollak deployed his creator coin with 500M tokens, 50% of total supply, seeded directly into the liquidity pool. The pool went live. The mempool lit up. And within the exact same block, 261.7M tokens (26% of supply) vanished into the hands of two snipers.
The speed of the buys wasn’t luck. It was infrastructure. Both snipers were included in the same block as Pollak’s deploy transaction because of Flashblocks, a recently deployed system on Base. The discovery came earlier from researcher bheau, showing that certain actors could preview which transactions were set for inclusion in the next block.
That preview window became the edge. And the edge became profit.
Flashblocks: The Advantage Layer
Flashblocks changed the rules. With it, snipers can see ahead, not minutes, not seconds, but inside the block before it prints. Transactions that are about to land become visible.
For normal users, that means nothing. For snipers, it means positioning. It means pre-calculating slippage, expected valuation, liquidity impact, and sell-window possibilities. And when a high-profile figure like Pollak launches a creator coin, those microseconds matter.
Both snipers capitalized.
Sniper 1: A High Bid, Fast Exit
Wallet: `0x9F59Fa05A4aD952Ba90b101555fB5E2709C9d8bB`
The first sniper moved aggressively.
They paid for priority. Literally.
Their Play:
- Bought ~7.6% of total supply
- Cost: $191K
- Sequencer tip: $44.29K
- Strategy: Buy early, sell quickly
- Outcome: Full exit
- Profit: $619.61K
This wallet aimed to be first in line, and succeeded. Sniper 1’s large sequencer tip ensured block priority, placing them ahead of all other buyers, including Sniper 2.
By holding such a large slice of supply in the first block, the exit became simple math. Sell before the curve stalls. Sell before liquidity stabilizes. Sell while hype peaks.
The trader executed exactly that. They dumped their entire position early and locked in just over $619K in pure profit. Clean. Efficient. Mechanical.
Sniper 2: Lower Fee, Higher Patience, Bigger Profit
Wallet: `0x9572cBE40FF2eD3Dd1a4C0FA1c4A89bae0DECcCB`
Sniper 2 took a different approach.
Less aggression. More patience. Higher reward.
Their Play:
- Bought 6.7% of total supply
- Cost: Lower entry than Sniper 1
- Sequencer tip: Only $13.74K
- Position: Included after Sniper 1
- Strategy: Wait for the better exit window
- Outcome: Sold at significantly higher average price
- Profit: ~$707K
Because they tipped far less, the sequencer placed their transaction after Sniper 1. That reduced their initial allocation, but opened a second path to profit.
Unlike the first sniper, who exited quickly, Sniper 2 waited. The price ran. The pool deepened. Liquidity swelled. Sentiment around the launch surged. And then they sold.
Their total sales neared $1M, making this trader the top performer of the event with $707K profit.
How 26% of Supply Was Bought in a Single Block
This phenomenon wasn’t random. It was structural.
Three factors created the perfect sniper environment:
1. Large LP Seeding
With 50% of total supply immediately in the pool, the launch was attractive. Liquidity was high enough for huge buys without destroying price action.
2. Flashblocks Visibility
Snipers could see that Pollak’s deploy transaction was entering the next block, and stack their buys tightly behind it.
3. Sequencer Tipping
Priority became a commodity. The higher the tip, the better the inclusion order. Sniper 1 paid heavily for the advantage. Sniper 2 paid lightly and accepted second place.
The result: both landed in the same block, just milliseconds apart.
The $1.3M Lesson
The combined take of the two snipers, $1.327M, marks one of the largest coordinated snipe-and-exit wins seen on Base this year.
It also highlights a new era in creator launches:
- Block-level visibility is becoming a weapon.
- Sequencer tipping is now a key part of trading strategy.
- Creator token launches are target-rich environments for skilled actors.
Pollak’s launch wasn’t slow. It wasn’t sloppy.
It was just visible enough, and liquid enough, for the fastest players to treat it like an opportunity window.
The event signals a shift.
Creator coins now launch in an environment where:
- The first block can determine winners and losers.
- Infrastructure tools like Flashblocks give competitive advantage.
- High-profile issuances attract automated sniping networks instantly.
As more creators deploy tokens on Base, snipers will be waiting, and the same mechanics will repeat: block visibility, tipping wars, and rapid exits.
What happened today won’t be the last time.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
