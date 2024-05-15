Shiba Inu Whale Volumes Spike 400% As They Move Into Promising Ethereum Token

Popular doggy-themed cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has recently experienced a massive 400% increase in large-scale transactions despite the broader market volatility. This impressive surge comes as various Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale entities are beginning to move into a new promising Ethereum token, ETFSwap (ETFS), accumulating chunks of this token ahead of potential price rallies.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transaction Volume Skyrockets
Unlike other meme coins in the space, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recorded explosive growth in its whale transaction volume. According to the blockchain analytics platform, IntoTheBlock, the doggy-themed cryptocurrency witnessed a shattering 382% surge in its large-scale transaction volume.
The blockchain platform revealed that Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) aggregated daily transaction volume had exceeded the $60 million benchmark, with the number of daily active addresses for the cryptocurrency also rising. This sudden surge has been possibly fueled by broader market sentiment, as numerous whales are beginning to rally behind promising new tokens with high-profit potential like ETFSwap (ETFS).
Usually, when a cryptocurrency’s transaction levels are high, it suggests a potential rally. This is because tokens are being removed from the market in large quantities, thereby reducing the cryptocurrency’s supply and potentially increasing its value.
Currently, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) total supply is substantial, amounting to 589.5 trillion. This massive supply poses a challenge for the cryptocurrency to witness a considerable surge. Additionally, the price of the popular doggy-themed meme coin is trading below all-time highs at $0.000022, reflecting a 3.42% decline in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.
High Stakes Investors Bet Big On ETFSwap Ethereum Token ETFSwap (ETFS)
A new Ethereum-based token is making waves in the crypto market, attracting the attention of smart investors who have recognized it as a potential bullish asset. ETFS, an ERC-20 token designed specifically for the ETFSwap ecosystem, has been gaining immense traction recently.
This token is the core of the ETFSwap’s (ETFS) ecosystem and enables users to execute trades on ETFSwap’s tokenized platform. Users can buy and trade institutional ETFs, enjoying various trading solutions and possibly taking advantage of the extensive investment opportunities within the tokenized ETF market.
High-stakes investors are currently making substantial investments into ETFSwap’s (ETFS) trailblazing platform, foreseeing potential rallies and more advanced developments for the crypto project in the future.
While Shiba Inu (SHIB) records a 382% surge in transaction volume, ETFSwap (ETFS) has seen over 60 million of its tokens sold in just the first stage of its ongoing presale. This futuristic trading platform keeps hitting new milestones as it continues to evolve, amassing a whopping $750,000 from investors in its private sale fundraising round.
The recent surge in investment activity is set to propel ETFSwap (ETFS) to new heights, potentially having a larger impact on the platform’s trading and transaction volume. Moreover, the price of ETFS, which currently stands at $0.00854, is set to rise to new all-time highs.
The cryptocurrency is already getting ready to surge to $0.01831 by the second stage of its ongoing presale. This rise in value has been fueled by the crypto project’s surging demand amongst veteran investors and thousands of users all over the world.
At the heart of ETFSwap’s (ETFS) appeal is the platform’s commitment to maintaining a safe and reliable space for users to execute trades and make daily transactions seamlessly. This project also aims to democratize access to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and tokenized ETF landscape.
Its offerings cover a broad range of trading and investment perks, including up to a 10x leverage on all trades, an 87% APR yield and staking options, which allow users to earn regular rewards.
As ETFSwap (ETFS) continues to gain traction, new users can join its rapidly growing community by investing in its Ethereum-based token, ETFS, during its presale stage. This early investment opportunity grants access to ETFSwap’s innovative ecosystem and also exposes investors to a wealth of investment opportunities, potentially optimizing returns.
