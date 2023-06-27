Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction – Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors Jump Ship To Join Tradecurve

Now, investors have become more risk-averse, and their prime objective is to invest in projects that serve real-world utilities, and are not dependent on market speculations. Therefore, leading meme coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), have been losing their appeal.
Meanwhile, a new project, Tradecurve, has attracted all market bulls toward it. The project has achieved a record-breaking growth rate during its presale, and its early investors are expected to earn massive profits in the coming months.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set To Launch Shibacals
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is set to give a big boost to its ecosystem with a new development that will be used to link real-world assets to NFTs. This new service will be a part of the ecosystem of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Shibarium.
As per the official statement by Shiba Inu (SHIB) developers, the new service will be called “Shibacals: Authenticated Collectibles.” Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, stated that the new service will employ NFC chips to digitally authenticate physical items.
This, according to the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community, will bring a pivotal change in the use case of the meme coin. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has responded positively to the development, increasing by 17% in the past seven days. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) changed hands at $0.00000794.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Gets A Dedicated Page On Tesla Website
Entry of several new meme coins into the arena, and the increasing market base of its arch-rival, Shiba Inu, has made it difficult for Dogecoin (DOGE) to stay in the green zone. The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is under constant pressure, with it falling more than 9% in the past seven days. As a result, the current exchange rate of Dogecoin (DOGE) is $0.0667. According to experts, an absolute lack of development activity on the Dogecoin network has made DOGE less attractive among investors.
However, Dogecoin (DOGE) has received a big push from Tesla recently. The official website of Tesla now hosts a dedicated page for facilitating payments made through Dogecoin (DOGE). However, analysts fear that it may not impact Dogecoin’s (DOGE) value amid the bearish environment around the meme coin.
Tradecurve Becomes More Bullish During Presale Stage 4
The global cryptocurrency exchange market size is pegged to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% in the next seven years.
However, traders have long been complaining that the existing exchanges are restricting their growth, and profit by charging exorbitant fees and offering an opaque trading environment. To address these major issues, Tradecurve has built a unique trading exchange.
It is a blockchain trading exchange permitting the trading of cryptocurrencies, indices, equities, OTC derivatives, forex, and more on a single platform. The popularity of this new exchange has shot off the roof, and its presale is set to bag $20 million during the ongoing ICO (initial coin offering), which will surpass the previous presale records set by other exchanges like Binance and Kraken.
The platform has not implemented any KYC procedure to protect the privacy and anonymity of traders. To open an account and trade on the platform, you only need an email ID. The platform uses a proof-of-reserves (PoR) mechanism, and gives full control of assets and private keys to traders.
At present, TCRV tokens are available for $0.018. The market value of TCRV tokens is projected to pump by at least 50 times during the presale round, and 100x after their listing on exchanges.
Tradecurve will lock the liquidity pool for 3 years, and team tokens for 2 years to maintain stability.
For more information about the Tradecurve presale:
Click Here To Buy TCRV Presale Tokens
Join Our Community on Telegram
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.