Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Immutable X (IMX) Set To Explode in 2023; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Set To Join Them

Whilst you look out for Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Immutable X (IMX), two crypto projects that could explode in January, don’t miss out on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) who has grown by 987% during its presale phases, and as it reaches its third phase, its token price is expected to rise from $0.24, currently standing at $0.0435 from its starting price of $0.004 at the beginning of launch.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an ERC-20 token that found its place onto the market in August 2020. Even though Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) emergence was intended to ride upon the popularity of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has ended up becoming one of the best performing cryptocurrencies at the end of 2021 delivering a return of about 49,000,000% between 1st January and 31st December 2021. This means an investment of $5 into Shiba Inu (SHIB) would’ve turned over $2.5 million this period.
Though Shiba Inu (SHIB) was created to ride upon Dogecoin’s popularity, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has found a use value over time and has built a significantly large community of investors who are looking out for better positioning in the project in 2023, hence the analysis of its impending explosion.
Immutable X (IMX)
Immutable X (IMX) is a native token of an NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace that operates as a layer 2 network tool for the Ethereum blockchain. At the beginning of the project, Immutable X (IMX) sold for 16 cents and then shot up to about $3 shortly after which is remarkable growth and worthy of attention.
While most projects exist in the crypto space, only a few have really found good use cases and Immutable X (IMX) is one of them. Investors often pay attention to projects with implementable use cases and projects whose developers are busy working on. Immutable X (IMX) also has a growing community and is powered by the Ethereum blockchain that makes fast transactions possible.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), anyone may now invest in one of the most intriguing and promising early-stage projects with a revolutionary crowdfunding and venture capital.
Built on a solid ecosystem, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has huge investment potentials that helps investors to be profitably positioned in the market, some benefits include governance voting rights, staking rewards and discounts when operating on the platform as well as the smart contract on the project has been successfully audited by Solid Proof.
In the crypto space, it is one of the best times to invest in a project and get the most out of it is its presale stage. The price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) at presale originated at $0.004 at the beginning of launch, currently standing at $0.0435 and predicted to rise to £0.24 before the end of the presale. Only 40% of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens are currently available for public presale so it is better to get in early. For trust and transparency, the liquidity pool is locked for 10 solid years which helps to keep the project from rug pull and hence protect investors and users’ funds.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.