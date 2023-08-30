Shiba Inu (SHIB) News: Pepe (PEPE) And Pomerdoge (POMD) Price Set To Rally

If you are in search of a profitable cryptocurrency for investment purposes, do not miss out on Pomerdoge. This new project has become the favorite of experts, and investors alike. Therefore, it has already raised more than $1.4 million during its presale stage 1.
On the contrary, projects like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) have been losing their ground.
Summary
- Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Puppynet has processed over 33 million transactions.
- Pepe’s (PEPE) price has plummeted by more than 27%.
- Pomerdoge has raised over $1.4 million during its presale phase 1.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains From Puppynet
Although the first launch of the Shibarium mainnet was not successful, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem has expanded significantly. Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Puppynet, the testnet of Shibarium, is continuously making new records. Recently, the data from Puppyscan revealed that the number of transactions on Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Puppynet has surpassed 33 million.
Subsequently, the demand for Shiba Inu (SHIB) has also increased in the last few weeks. This, in turn, has provided a positive push to the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB). In the past 30 days, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) market value has increased by more than 7%.
At press time, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is changing hands at $0.00000845.
Pepe (PEPE) Sees A Decline In Social Volume
During the first quarter of 2023, Pepe (PEPE) was one of the biggest gainers in the market. However, in subsequent months, Pepe (PEPE) has suffered a fall in many key metrics. The latest on-chain data has revealed that the social volume of Pepe (PEPE) is tumbling.
According to experts, the declining social volumes indicate that a lesser number of people are attracted to Pepe (PEPE). Subsequently, the price trajectory of Pepe (PEPE) has taken a downturn. In the past 30 days, the price of Pepe (PEPE) has plummeted by more than 27%. Consequently, a Pepe (PEPE) is now available to trade at $0.00000110.
Pomerdoge (POMD) Emerges As The Most Bullish Meme Coin
According to market research, the blockchain gaming industry has skyrocketed by 2000% over the last year. To utilize this growing trend, Pomerdoge has proposed to launch a new P2E (play-to-earn) meme coin. Interestingly, P2E games have taken the lead in the blockchain gaming industry.
It will launch its game, Pomergame, in the fourth quarter of 2023. In Pomergame, players can create their avatars, and upgrade them to an elite level. Besides, they can create custom in-game items to upgrade their characters. If gamers become gold-status Pomer holders, they will be allowed to sell or trade in-game assets at the Pomerplace, and generate extra money.
Pomerplace will allow players to trade assets as well as battle against other members to earn money and collect rewards. The platform will release 7,777 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the presale phase. Notably, the platform gives importance to safety. Its token smart contracts are audited by Solid Proof and Cyber Scope. To maintain additional stability, the platform will lock its liquidity pool for life.
The presale phase of POMD is undergoing the first stage, with the price of a token increasing to $0.009 from $0.007. However, it can soar by 17x in the presale round. Notably, the platform’s presale has already raised more than $1 million. After the culmination of the presale round, the tokens will be listed on the Uniswap exchange. POMD is the native crypto of the platform.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.