Shiba Inu (SHIB) And FTX Token (FTT) No Longer Profitable? Check Out The Collateral Network (COLT) Presale!

Because many cryptocurrencies are currently in a correction phase, their prices have stagnated. With Shiba Inu (SHIB) and FTX Token (FTT) no longer producing the same gains as they did after the collapse of Signature and Silicon Valley Bank, investors have now put more focus on Collateral Network (COLT).
This decentralized crowdlending platform, currently in Stage 1 of its presale, could disrupt the entire lending industry and become a market leader with 35x returns, according to market analysts. Let’s see why!
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
One of the most desired projects, PawZone, which is finally getting its token, has been eagerly anticipated by the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community. A recent post from the PawZone token’s (PAW) official Twitter account stated that this token launch has finally occurred on the ShibaSwap.
However, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin value has not been positively affected by this news as it trades for $0.00001032 with a market cap of $6B, down 1.77% in the past 24 hours. The technical analysis for Shiba Inu (SHIB) also shows a bearish trend for the coin, with all technical indicators and moving averages in red.
Looking on the bright side, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) trading volume has increased by 99% in the last day alone and sits at $272,637,274. Although sentiment around Shiba Inu (SHIB) is bearish, analysts remain bullish for it as they predict Shiba Inu (SHIB) could reach $0.00001490 by the end of 2023. Ultimately, Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are migrating to new projects with more room for growth and real-world utility.
FTX Token (FTT)
According to a recent Financial Times article, it was found that executives at Genesis had exclusive first dibs on issuances of new FTX Tokens (FTT). This news did not impact the FTX Token (FTT) price as it currently has a value of $1.33, up 5% in the last day alone.
The 24-hour trading volume for FTX Token (FTT) also stands at $$6,230,756, increasing by 12%. The technical analysis for FTX Token (FTT) also paints a good picture of the token as its RSI has a value of 70, displaying a buy signal. All technical indicators and moving averages show green for FTX Token (FTT).
Although the sentiment for FTX Token (FTT) is neutral, bullish analysts believe FTX Token (FTT) could reach $1.94 within Q4 of 2023. However, keep in mind that FTX Token (FTT) still has a dark cloud over it after the fall of FTX and may not provide any significant long-term gains.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Collateral Network (COLT) is a ground-breaking new decentralized crowdlending platform, which will enable people to use real-world assets (luxury wines, vintage cars, jewelry, etc.) as collateral for loans. For instance, a business owner who needs funding for a startup may now sidestep traditional lenders and banks by bringing their asset to Collateral Network (COLT) to unlock its liquidity.
To facilitate this peer-to-peer crowdlending system, Collateral Network (COLT) uses NFTs backed 1:1 by the borrowers’ asset. As the NFTs are fractionalized, multiple lenders on the network can offer capital for the same loan with ease.
This enables borrowers to unlock cash from their physical assets with a much faster turnaround time than traditional routes, whilst lenders on the platform can become their own banks and earn interest on their capital from a fixed interest rate. Smart contracts take out any middlemen and ensure a safe system for anybody involved!
Collateral Network (COLT) will implement 2FA security options, a 33-year liquidity seal, and a 2-year lock on team tokens.
Holders of the COLT native token will get lower trading and borrowing costs, governance rights, staking rewards, access to private VIP groups, and more! With a current value of $0.01, COLT is a fantastic investment opportunity for a coin expected to rise to $0.35 soon – so don’t miss out on this top contender!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.