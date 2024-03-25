Shiba Inu, PEPE Coin, or Bitgert Coin: A Guide to Choosing the Best Crypto

Despite the market correction that has occurred this week, a few altcoins are still making waves. Yes, we mean those altcoins that have been overhyped for the past few months such as Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin.
In this article, we will discuss these coins namely: the Pepe coin, Bitgert, and Shiba Inu.
This includes a detailed analysis and a comparison between Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin and Bitgert Coin to find the ultimate investment option that can provide better returns on our money than big players like Cardano and Solana.
Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin vs Bitgert
Shiba Inu
First up, we have the popular meme based token: Shiba Inu.
SHIB (Shiba Inu) was born out of a playful experiment in decentralized community building in August 2020. This cute dog-dogged coin has since become one of the biggest meme coins in cryptocurrency.
However, Shiba Inu does not want to be just another viral trend. It has developed its own decentralized exchange known as ShibaSwap. Furthermore, it is constructing Shibarium – an Ethereum-based L2 blockchain solution specifically meant for SSI.
Pepe Coin
Riding on the social media popularity wave; Pepe coin was launched in April 2023. He is based on iconic Pepe The Frog memes. Passionate crypto communities have rallied around pepe coins and brought them into existence,
It is also looking forward to providing fun and interactive spaces for users where its token can integrate tipping services and online gaming as well as NFTs. Some portion of its transaction fees goes to supporting animal rights organizations hence giving it a heart-touching side to it.
Overall, it has seen growth over the past but investors do not look at Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu as long term investments as both of them are not utility oriented like the major players like Solana and Cardano are.
Bitgert
Some investors have named it to be a better performing coin than Pepe coin and Shiba Inu based on its features alone.
Bitgert stands out as a blockchain platform which is changing the user experience for the better. It boasts a very fast, near-zero fee network, offering competition to popular DEX platforms like PancakeSwap.
Beyond its technological use cases, Bitgert enjoys a strong and influential community. By holding Bitgert’s native BRISE tokens, you gain exclusive access to this helpful ecosystem.
Conclusion
So, this was an analysis of Bitgert, Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu. According to experts, Bitgert has the most potential of them all and it can even surpass the growth of names like Solana and Cardano.
What do you think about Bitgert, Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin? Tell us in the comments!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.