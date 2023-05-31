Shiba Inu coin price prediction, Decentraland and Tradecurve to bring back the metaverse craze

The bear market hit the Metaverse industry harder than most, but a resurgence is currently underway, giving investors an enormous opportunity to front-run the inevitable return of 2021 Metaverse valuations.
Chinese City Zhengzhou announced an initiative to attract Metaverse companies allocating more than 10 billion Yuan ($1.42 billion) in incentives. Tradecurve (TCRV) brings trading education into the virtual world, Decentraland (MANA) continues expanding its ecosystem offerings, and even Shiba Inu (SHIB) has forrayed into the digital realm. The Metaverse resurgence has already begun, and the time to invest is now.
Tradecurve (TCRV) Reignites Metaverse Interest with Academy
Tradecurve’s presale has drawn a great deal of attention from analysts who forecast it will raise a staggering $20 million by the time it closes. But the Metaverse angle is even more interesting. Tradecurve is a next-gen DeFi trading platform driven by high leverage, open access to markets, and anonymity.
The protocol features a Metaverse Trading Academy where industry-leading experts will lecture at the virtual trading university. Education has proven to be a massive growth area, with leading exchanges like Binance heavily investing in the space.
Tradecurve’s integration of this feature will undoubtedly help with the project’s ambition to onboard 100,000 traders within the first three months of operation.
Additionally, the protocol features inbuilt artificial intelligence trading systems to upgrade any trader’s profitability and deliver a genuinely passive income source. With inroads into the Metaverse and the AI narrative, Tradecurve exists at the forefront of DeFi and the current narratives shaping crypto.
With 500:1 leverage, low latency trades, and access to forex, crypto, commodities, and stocks all from a single platform, it is easy to see why analysts have predicted that the platform token $TCRV will surge 5,000% before the presale closes.
Decentraland (MANA) Shows Strength
Decentraland (MANA) is one of the original pioneers in the Metaverse, and this virtual reality allows users to create and own their online experience through integrated NFTs. Decentraland (MANA) has seriously focused on user-generated content through its Wearables- custom NFTs that avatars can wear- and with the Decentraland (MANA) DAO funding an extensive grants program, adoption continues to increase.
Decentraland (MANA) is one of the leading Metaverse real estate brokers. With all in-game transactions requiring the Decentraland (MANA) token, the quantity of buy pressure directly relates to adoption levels. Analysts forecast that Decentraland (MANA) would trade between $0.85 and $0.99 in 2024 but added that Decentraland (MANA) could exceed these targets if the Metaverse reaches mainstream adoption.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
Price predictions for Shiba Inu (SHIB) remain incredibly optimistic as this famous memecoin increasingly transitions towards a utility token. Shiba Inu (SHIB) originally launched as a competitor to Dogecoin (DOGE), has adopted a different route to its rival.
Developers behind Shiba Inu (SHIB) have consistently shipped upgrades, the most recent being a layer two scaling solution titled Shibarium. A native DEX for all the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem tokens, a Metaverse, and even Shiba Inu (SHIB) NFTs.
The expected range for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2024 is $0.00003146 and $0.00003636, which should be no surprise to investors, especially given that Shibarium has just crossed the twelve million transaction milestone. All activities on Shibarium will also contribute to the burning of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens- another excellent boon for this dog-themed ecosystem.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.