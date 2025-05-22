Sei Network Gains Traction as It Unveils Sei Giga: A High-Performance Leap in EVM Blockchain Design

Even though a lot of what is happening in the cryptocurrency world seems to be dominated by speculation and the kinds of narrative cycles we see in any emerging story, Sei Network is going about its business in a different way and is showing what it can do with real adoption.
User activity and on-chain operations are up and the project is starting to pull in some serious attention. Not that attention is everything, but what seems to be happening in the way of attention is pretty nice considering what new initiatives are now shoving themselves onto the scene in the way of daily activity metrics.
Usage Surges as Sei Network Activity Climbs
Sei Network has in the last 24 hours seen over 462,000 active addresses—an increase of 38% over the previous day. At the same time, daily transactions have shot up by more than 43%, boosting the chain past 1 million daily transactions. These figures don’t suggest a temporary spike or superficial activity; they indicate a growing ecosystem where top developers are actually deploying and using the network.
Most crucially, the rising engagement with Sei is not being pushed by nothing but hype and marketing. Daily contract deployments are on a steady upward trend, while new applications are launching with a nice frequency of their own. In an industry that sometimes seems to be defined more by promotional noise and inflated metrics than anything else, the data points for Sei indicate that something real and substantial is happening. And in the next phase of this story, Sei Giga is going to happen.
Sei Giga: Pioneering the First Multi-Proposer EVM Layer 1 Blockchain
Sei Network Labs recently unveiled their Giga whitepaper, outlining a audacious new technical vision for scaling blockchains. It core defines and presents the first multi-proposer EVM Layer 1 blockchain, architecture expressly designed for decentralized applications where performance matters. This architecture directly tackles what is, in our view, a pivotal problem in blockchain design: how to massively increase throughput, how to sharply reduce finality time, and how to do both without sacrificing security or going back to the bad old days of centralization.
Sei Giga manages an impressive 200,000+ transactions each second with a throughput capacity of 5 gigagas. It delivers outstanding finality times—under 400 milliseconds, which puts it among the fastest Layer 1 platforms in existence. The massive computing capability aims to serve the new-age applications demanding extreme low latency and high throughput, like real-time gaming, financial trading protocols, and other interactive decentralized applications (dApps) that can’t run on slower chains.
Sei Giga’s performance rests upon several key technical innovations. One is the Autobahn consensus protocol, which permits parallel block proposals. This parallelism sidesteps much of the bottlenecking that afflicts traditional linear consensus designs. Another, async state commitments, further tidies up the data propagation and finality optimization process without introducing any inconsistency. When you combine these two, you get a system that scales much better—by orders of magnitude, actually—than anything else we know of while still being compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.
A Scalable Infrastructure for the Future of Web3
Sei Labs seeks not just to become another blockchain platform but to lay a building block of sorts for the next generation of internet applications. The lab and its core team, which includes a product lead from fintech giant Stripe, focus on performance, scalability, and developer experience—clear indicators of how serious they are (or should be taken) and how well they understand their potential customers—the Web3 developers community.
Supported by a cadre of notable financiers, Sei Labs possesses both the means and the strategic know-how to play with the kinds of big, established names in the smart contract world that most upstarts stay clear of. Amongst these company of heavyweights, what exactly allows Sei Labs to stand out? A clearly delineated focus on delivering performance. And what company of the performance-focused smart contract world do they most clearly resemble? Near as we can tell, it’s Solana.
The user base and capabilities that Sei Network extends continue to grow. They release Sei Giga. Praise is not too great here, either for the project itself or for the too-swift-to-come conclusion that Sei is a serious player in the blockchain space with the development of Layer 1. An architecture unique to Sei, a proven capability to deliver, and a concentration on performance make this a project of note.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
