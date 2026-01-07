SEC Approves First Spot Chainlink ETF For U.S. Markets

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Bitwise’s spot Chainlink ETF, marking the first time Chainlink enters the U.S. equity markets through a fully regulated exchange-listed product.
Bitwise confirmed that the ETF, trading under the ticker CLNK, will list on NYSE Arca and is expected to launch this week, with a 0% management fee for the first three months to attract early inflows.
The approval represents another milestone in the expansion of regulated crypto ETFs in the United States, following the earlier acceptance of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Bitwise’s product is supported by Coinbase as the crypto custodian and BNY Mellon as the cash custodian, forming a dual-layer structure designed to satisfy regulatory expectations around asset security and auditing standards.
The announcement, amplified across the crypto community and confirmed by industry analysts, highlights a significant shift in how regulators now view infrastructure-layer digital assets. Chainlink, long considered a foundational oracle network for DeFi and tokenized real-world assets, now gains direct exposure through traditional financial rails, opening new access routes for institutional investors. Industry commentary widely circulated the update via social channels, including coverage from leading outlets such as CoinBureau.
✅SEC APPROVES BITWISE SPOT CHAINLINK ETF
The U.S. SEC has approved Bitwise’s spot Chainlink ETF for listing on NYSE, marking Chainlink’s first direct entry into U.S. equity markets.
The ETF is expected to launch this week, offering a 0% management fee for the first 3 months pic.twitter.com/cMU9rJYBc2
— Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) January 7, 2026
Regulatory Shift Opens Door For Oracle Infrastructure Assets
The SEC’s approval signals deeper regulatory acknowledgement of the role Chainlink plays in decentralized finance. Unlike purely transactional tokens, Chainlink operates as a data-delivery infrastructure that feeds trusted, tamper-resistant information into blockchains. As institutional interest in DeFi and RWA platforms accelerates, the demand for oracle networks has become increasingly relevant for compliance-focused investors.
Regulators appear to recognize this distinction. Chainlink’s technology has matured significantly in recent years, with clear functional boundaries and standardized documentation. Its architecture makes it easier for regulators to assess risk and classify its use cases. According to analysts, the SEC’s decision reflects the combination of:
- clearer post-BTC/ETH ETF regulatory pathways
- Chainlink’s technological maturity and proven infrastructure role
- Bitwise’s structured custody model and compliant reference pricing
- expanding institutional demand for crypto data and RWA connectivity
These elements reduced friction during the approval process and enabled CLNK to progress where similar ETF attempts for niche assets have historically stalled.
Bitwise’s ETF Structure Designed For Institutional Requirements
The ETF is structured to hold physical LINK tokens under custody with Coinbase, while BNY Mellon manages cash operations. This dual-custody approach mirrors the architecture used for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, but introduces enhancements tailored for Chainlink’s market behavior and liquidity profile.
The fund tracks the price of LINK directly and is designed to reflect the real-time value of the asset without derivatives or synthetic exposure. Bitwise’s S-1 filing, first submitted in August 2025, outlined a clear operational model and risk framework, positioning CLNK as a straightforward spot ETF rather than a hybrid or futures-based instrument.
With the management fee set at 0% for the first three months, Bitwise aims to pull immediate liquidity into the product upon launch. This pricing strategy mirrors competitive dynamics seen during the rollout of Bitcoin ETFs, where aggressive fee reductions played a major role in early adoption and market capture.
Market Impact And Liquidity Expectations Rise Ahead Of Launch
With the ETF expected to list this week, market attention now shifts to how LINK will respond once traditional finance gains direct exposure. Analysts anticipate short-term increases in liquidity, driven by institutional trading desks that previously avoided direct token purchases due to custody, compliance, or operational barriers.
In the short term, approval typically drives:
- higher spot trading volume
- increased liquidity on centralized exchanges
- tighter spreads across major trading pairs
- inflows from institutional and retail ETF allocators
In the long term, the ETF provides a regulated on-ramp for advisory firms, pension funds, and RIAs seeking exposure to infrastructure-layer crypto assets without handling private keys or dealing with self-custody, staking risks, or technical complexities.
This expansion of access mirrors pathways taken by Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which saw billions in inflows as institutional portfolios integrated crypto exposure around index strategies, multi-asset funds, and thematic innovation products.
Catalyst For Wider Crypto ETF Expansion
The approval of CLNK sets a precedent for future ETF filings beyond the dominant assets like BTC and ETH. It opens the door for tokens tied to infrastructure layers, data systems, cross-chain interoperability, and real-world asset connectivity.
Industry analysts argue that Chainlink is uniquely positioned for this approval due to its role as middleware rather than a transactional currency. As tokenized assets, stablecoins, and enterprise blockchain platforms expand, the importance of secure data oracles grows accordingly.
The greenlight for CLNK provides a roadmap for other ecosystem tokens seeking regulatory approval, including:
- interoperability networks
- oracle systems
- data-driven infrastructure tokens
- decentralized compute and storage tokens
By validating a non-L1 infrastructure token, the SEC effectively broadens expectations around what qualifies for ETF eligibility.
Outlook: LINK Adoption Grows As TradFi Access Expands
The ETF’s listing on NYSE Arca is expected to accelerate the integration of LINK into traditional investment models. Financial advisors can now allocate to Chainlink through regulated brokerage channels, retirement accounts, and institutional portfolios without navigating crypto-native platforms.
In the long term, the presence of a regulated ETF is likely to:
- deepen liquidity across global markets
- expand institutional inflows
- stabilize volatility through structured trading products
- increase LINK’s visibility among traditional investors
- support the growth of oracle-dependent DeFi and RWA applications
The approval also pressures competing ETF issuers to pursue similar filings, potentially sparking a new wave of niche crypto ETF development, a trend already forming across decentralized infrastructure sectors.
As the launch window approaches, all attention turns to the opening day performance of CLNK, how much capital it attracts, how LINK trades in response, and how institutional sentiment evolves now that Chainlink has entered the U.S. equities market through regulated channels.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!