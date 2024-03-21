Scapesmania (MANIA) Makes History With PancakeSwap Debut, Ethereum Price Tanks As Algotech (ALGT) Surges in Presale

ScapesMania (MANIA) has emerged as a record-breaking project with its innovative blend of Web2 and Web3 technologies. Its presale concluded impressively, raising $6M and reaching a diverse community of 18,400 holders.
Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) price has been on a downhill since the past week due to massive sell-offs. Amidst the price volatility of legacy cryptos, low-cap coins like MANIA and ALGT, which offer massive return potential, are pushing investors to explore their tokenomics.
Scapesmania (MANIA) Makes History With PancakeSwap Debut
On March 6, ScapesMania debuted on PancakeSwap, a prominent decentralized exchange boasting a monthly user base of 1 Million. Trading began with the MANIA/WBNB and MANIA/USDT liquidity pairs, with USDT chosen as the primary liquidity source based on community preferences.
🌟 The big day has come! $MANIA is now live on PancakeSwap, a tier-1 DEX with a 1-million strong audience.
Trading is underway with MANIA/WBNB and MANIA/USDT pairs.
🔥 With the crypto market on a bullish streak, the timing of ScapesMania's listing couldn't be better. Be among… pic.twitter.com/ykG89fYRtO
— ScapesMania (@ScapesMania) March 6, 2024
Within the first 24 hours of its listing on PancakeSwap, the number of holders remained stable at 18,410, and trading volume experienced a massive surge to $2.26 million. Following this, ScapesMania quickly rose to the top of DEXTools’ Hot Pairs list, making history with its explosive debut.
Ethereum Price Declines Amidst Shifting Investor Focus and Financial Challenges
With investors shifting their focus to emerging projects, ETH price has dropped below the $3400 level. The token failed to sustain the bullish trajectory and has been on a 19.7% decline since last week. Sellers broke through the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement mark, indicating the possibility of more price drops in the upcoming days.
Despite new developments in its ecosystem, Ethereum is facing challenges in the broader finance market. The decline in the price of the ETH token is attributed to the increasing interest rates announced by major financial institutions, including the US Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan (BoJ), and Bank of England (BoE).
Experts suggest that If the bearish trend persists, ETH’s price will significantly drop, seeking the support level at $3,100. Despite Dencun Upgrade and ETF approval hype, many investors are speculating on Ethereum’s expected bull run after this declining trend. Algotech is another DeFi choice, grabbing investors’ eye due to its massive potential and solid tokenomics.
New Trading Platform Algotech Captures Attention With Profit-Shares
Algotech (ALGT) has emerged as a leading project with massive growth potential due to its unique TradFi proposition. Within two weeks, the project raised $2.4 million in the public presale, reaching 5,000 unique holders.
With features like momentum trading, mean reversion, breakout trading, and high-volume arbitrage, Algotech allows traders to maximize profits. Market insiders are excited about the platform because it promises to revolutionize trading and empower financial traders.
Investors are rushing to become an early part of the project because of exciting benefits like governance rights and profit shares. Priced at $0.06, the token is currently one of the most exciting opportunities for investors to become an early part of a high-potential project.
Learn more:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.