SBF Formally Applies for a Trump Pardon From Prison FTT Is Pumping on the News

Sam Bankman-Fried is making moves from behind bars. The disgraced FTX founder has formally applied for a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.
The market has already responded in the most crypto way possible, by sending FTT, a token attached to a collapsed exchange with no functioning business, straight up on pure speculation.
The Pardon Application is Real and so is The Token Pump
Bloomberg broke the story, reporting that SBF stated from prison that he “absolutely” hopes to receive a presidential pardon from Trump. He declined to say whether his family is actively lobbying for one, but the application itself is now confirmed. In the same breath, SBF repeated his long-standing claim that he did not steal customer funds, and pointed to the fact that FTX creditors have now received approximately 170% repayment as evidence of his framing.
FTT responded immediately. The token pumped on the back of pardon speculation, which tells you everything you need to know about where crypto sentiment is right now. The exchange is gone. The business does not exist. The token has no underlying utility. And yet the market is bidding it up because there is a nonzero chance the man behind it all walks free. That is either peak speculative mania or a genuine re-rating of political risk in crypto markets, depending on how charitable you are feeling.
Who SBF is and What He is Serving Time For
For anyone who needs the full picture: Sam Bankman-Fried, 32, from Stanford, California, is the founder of both the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and the trading firm Alameda Research. In 2024, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to forfeit $11 billion after being convicted on multiple fraud and conspiracy charges stemming from the collapse of FTX.
The charges were not minor. SBF misappropriated billions of dollars in customer funds that had been deposited on FTX. He defrauded FTX investors of over $1.7 billion. He defrauded lenders to Alameda Research of over $1.3 billion. The total scope of the fraud made it one of the largest financial crimes in the history of the United States, and the 25-year sentence reflected that scale. He is 32 years old and, without a pardon or commutation, will not be eligible for release until well into his fifties.
The White House Already Said No In February
The obvious question is whether any of this pardon speculation has any basis in reality. As of February this year, the answer from the White House was clear. A spokesperson stated explicitly that Trump has no intention of pardoning SBF. That was months ago, and the political landscape around crypto has shifted in meaningful ways since then, but it remains the last official word from the administration on the subject.
Trump has been broadly friendly to the crypto industry during this term, which is part of why the pardon speculation keeps surfacing. The community remembers that SBF was a major political donor, albeit spread across both parties, and some believe there is a version of a deal to be made. The White House denial in February was firm, but pardons are political decisions, and political decisions can change.
The Alternate Universe Where SBF Never Broke The Law
While the pardon drama plays out, a separate thread has gone viral doing the math on what SBF’s portfolio would be worth today if he had simply invested the money legitimately and never committed fraud. The numbers are genuinely staggering.
His stake in Cursor, acquired for around $200,000, would be worth approximately $3 billion today, a gain of nearly 1.5 million percent. His investment in Anthropic, made for around $499 million, would now be valued at $82.3 billion, representing a 16,400% return. SpaceX positions worth $200 million at entry are now valued at roughly $15 billion. His Solana investment of $189 million has grown to $5.1 billion. Robinhood, acquired for $612.5 million, now sits at $4.9 billion. Even Genesis Digital, his largest single bet at $1.17 billion, has grown to $3.5 billion.
Add it all up and the alternate universe version of Sam Bankman-Fried, the one who simply held his investments and did nothing illegal, would be sitting on an estimated net worth of $114 billion today. That would make him one of the wealthiest people on earth. Instead, he is in a federal prison cell applying for a pardon.
What the Pardon Speculation Means for FTT Going Forward
The FTT pump is almost certainly not sustainable on its own fundamentals, because there are no fundamentals. What the market is trading is a scenario, SBF gets pardoned, walks out of prison, and somehow rebuilds something meaningful in crypto. Whether that scenario is realistic is almost beside the point in a market that trades on narrative as much as substance.
What is certain is that as long as the pardon application stays in the news cycle and Trump has not issued a definitive second denial, FTT will remain a speculation vehicle for anyone willing to bet on an outcome most people consider unlikely. The White House said no in February. SBF said “absolutely” from his prison cell. Somewhere between those two positions, the market is finding its price.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!