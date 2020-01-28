Russian Engineer Unveils his Concept of a Flying Train

Flying vehicles have sparked the imagination of humans for centuries. It now seems that a flying train is no longer a dream, albeit there is still a lot of work to be done.
An engineer out of Russia recently unveiled his vision for a flying train.
A Flying Train isn’t Impossible to Achieve
As futuristic as this idea may sound, the concept is not unattainable by any means.
Dahir Semenov is no stranger to futuristic ideas either.
In fact, he has conjured up quite a few different iterations in his mind.
Adding a high-speed passenger train to this list is not as outlandish, all things considered.
Albeit the idea only exists in a computer-animated form, it would be able to carry hundreds of passengers and achieve speeds up to 400 miles per hour.
Contrary to what some may think, the flying train is powered by electricity.
These electric charges are needed to propel the vehicle forward.
The flying train will remain tether to an electrified rail running from station to station.
It is certainly true that most transportation dreams never come to fruition.
The flying train may very well fall into this category when everything is said than done.
However, one has to often think outside of the box to make something innovative happen.
