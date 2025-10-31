Robinhood’s Tokenized Asset Service Sees Steady Growth Since June 2025 Launch

Robinhood’s latest foray into blockchain, its tokenized asset service, is quietly becoming one of the company’s strongest new verticals.
Since the service launched in June 2025, it’s seen consistent month-over-month growth, both in user adoption and asset value. The idea is simple: take traditional assets, from stocks to ETFs to commodities, and tokenize them for on-chain trading.
Four months in, that idea appears to be working.
Nearly 500 Tokenized Assets in Just Four Months
As of October 28, Robinhood’s tokenization platform has listed 493 tokenized assets with a combined on-chain value of around $8.38 million.
That’s more than double the 207 assets the platform started with in June.
The growth hasn’t just been in listings.
Daily trading volume has climbed from a modest $69,000 at launch to over $8.3 million, reaching an all-time high of $8.52 million on October 15.
Most of the activity comes from tokenized stocks and ETFs, which together make up more than 93% of all listings.
Breaking it down, stocks account for 64.6%, while ETFs make up 29.1%.
The remaining share includes crypto ETFs, commodities, U.S. Treasuries, ETNs, and a growing segment of private equities, all tokenized for blockchain-based trading.
A Smooth Start in Tokenized Finance
What’s impressive is how stable the growth has been.
The platform didn’t just experience an initial launch hype, it’s maintained steady activity, suggesting users are actually sticking around.
Total tokenized stock trading volume reached $36.7 million by October 28, according to internal data.
Minting and burning activity, the process of creating and redeeming tokenized shares, totaled another $22.1 million, with daily mint/burn volume peaking at $1.18 million on October 15.
That same day, Robinhood also saw its highest overall on-chain activity since the service began, signaling rising user confidence and growing integration between traditional and tokenized markets.
Why It Matters
Robinhood’s tokenized asset service arrives at a time when tokenization is becoming one of the most practical bridges between TradFi and DeFi.
By turning real-world assets (RWAs) into digital tokens, Robinhood allows them to move across networks, faster, cheaper, and often 24/7.
The company has managed to keep gas fees incredibly low.
The average on-chain cost for deploying a new stock is just $0.0243, while mint/burn transactions average only $0.0087 each.
That level of efficiency is a technical win, and a competitive edge.
For context, most Ethereum-based DeFi apps still report gas fees averaging between $0.15 to $0.30 per transaction.
Robinhood’s sub-cent costs suggest they’re using optimized rollup layers or private settlement mechanisms.
A Tokenized Portfolio for Every Type of Investor
The service’s appeal lies in its diversity.
Users aren’t just limited to stocks, they can mint or trade tokens backed by ETFs, commodities, crypto ETFs, and even U.S. Treasuries.
That’s a big step for accessibility.
An investor in Southeast Asia can now hold a fractional, on-chain representation of U.S. equities without touching legacy brokers.
It’s also helping Robinhood position itself as more than a retail trading app.
By integrating real-world asset tokenization, the company is building its own on-chain financial ecosystem, one where stocks, crypto, and fixed-income instruments coexist seamlessly.
A New Competitive Frontier
Robinhood isn’t alone in the race.
Players like Backed Finance, Ondo Finance, and Matrixdock have all launched similar tokenization services targeting institutional users.
But Robinhood’s brand recognition and direct access to retail investors give it a unique edge.
Unlike most tokenized asset providers that rely on third-party infrastructure, Robinhood controls both the front-end user experience and the on-chain settlement layer.
That integration shortens transaction paths and reduces the number of intermediaries, translating to both lower fees and faster execution.
Industry watchers have taken note.
OKX Ventures, one of the early backers tracking the sector, called Robinhood’s tokenization progress “a major catalyst for mass adoption in retail finance”.
The Bigger Trend: Tokenization Goes Mainstream
The global narrative around tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) has gained serious momentum in 2025.
Robinhood’s entry into this space signals a strong push toward mainstream integration, where brokerage platforms bring blockchain under their umbrella instead of competing with it.
It also offers a path for younger investors, already familiar with crypto, to access traditional markets without traditional barriers.
If you can mint a tokenized Apple share for a few cents in gas fees, the psychological and financial cost of “stock ownership” drops dramatically.
Regulatory Clarity Still a Work in Progress
The only shadow hanging over this progress is regulatory uncertainty.
Tokenized stocks and ETFs raise ongoing questions around custody, securities classification, and cross-border trading rights.
Robinhood has been cautious, operating the tokenization layer through what appears to be a regulated sandbox environment in the U.S. and Europe.
By using blockchain representation rather than direct security tokens, it skirts some of the most restrictive securities laws, but the framework remains under watch.
Analysts expect the SEC and ESMA to issue updated guidelines on digital asset representations before mid-2026.
If approved, tokenized brokerage platforms like Robinhood could become the new default for global stock access.
From a June experiment to nearly half a billion in tokenized value, Robinhood’s service is proving its potential.
Its blend of user familiarity, low fees, and broad asset coverage makes it one of the most promising bridges between traditional finance and blockchain.
The next big test will be scale.
If Robinhood continues its current trajectory, both in listings and daily volume, it could redefine how average users access traditional assets, just as it once did with commission-free trading.
In the evolving world of finance, tokenization isn’t just a trend, it’s the next infrastructure layer.
And right now, Robinhood seems determined to build it.
