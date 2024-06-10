Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin To Hit $350 By This Date, Why This Is Good For DOGE, SHIB, and RCOF

Robert Kiyosaki, a famous financial author and investor, predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) would reach $350 by a certain date. This bold prediction might affect Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and RCO Finance’s RCOF.
Experts believe these four top altcoins could headline the next leg of the bull run. Let’s get the latest from these projects!
Can Bitcoin Really Break Its ATH as Predicted By Robert Kiyosaki?
On June 6, 2024, Robert Kiyosaki, the financial expert, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” and Bitcoin enthusiast, boldly predicted BTC’s price. In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki expressed his confidence that BTC will reach $350,000 by August 25.
Earlier this year, he predicted that BTC would reach $100,000 by June 2024 and $300,000 by the end of the year. However, BTC only recently crossed $70,000, a 5.23% surge from last week.
Meanwhile, an analysis of Bitcoin’s daily charts shows that BTC has remained steady in a demand zone and is developing a bullish pattern. Thus, the price of BTC could pump to $75,000 over the next few weeks.
Conversely, analysts like Ali Martinez are still skeptical about investing in Bitcoin. That’s because the TD sequential indicator has flashed a sell signal on the hourly chart, which could lead to a one-to-four-hour candlestick correction. Consequently, the price of BTC could drop to $68,500 soon.
Analysts Foresee an Improved Performance For Dogecoin in June
Kraken Pro recently announced the listing of a new Dogecoin trading pair. The platform, powered by the U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken, added a new DOGE trading pair with the Australian Dollar (AUD): DOGE/AUD.
With a market cap exceeding $23 billion, DOGE has grown exponentially since its launch. Despite experiencing significant fluctuations, the memecoin has consistently generated profits for its investors.
Over the past week, DOGE has broken the resistance level at $0.152 and rose to $0.160, triggering bullish forecasts from analysts. Additionally, positive signals from technical indicators like the Money Flow Index (MFI) and Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) suggest that the price of DOGE could surge to $0.167 in the coming days.
On the flipside, DOGE’s fear and greed index has a value of 40%, meaning that the investors. Experts predict this could scare investors and cause DOGE to fall to $0.153.
Despite Shiba Inu’s Recent Downtrend, Investors Can Still Make Profits
In recent developments, SHIB has gained attention due to a significant spike in its token burn rate. According to Shibburn, a platform dedicated to tracking SHIB token burns, the burn rate surged by nearly 3,900% on June 6, 2024.
Over the past two weeks, SHIB’s value has declined by 0.79% and traded at $0.000025. However, despite this dip in SHIB’s price, some analysts remain bullish about Shiba Inu and predict a recovery. Thus, the price of SHIB could surge to $0.000087 by July 2024.
On the other hand, some analysts have a bearish outlook for Shiba Inu in the short term due to the loss of its support. Consequently, the price of SHIB may drop to $0.0000205 soon.
Introducing RCO Finance: The Future of AI-Powered Trading
RCO Finance has emerged as a leader in DeFi, using AI and machine learning (ML) to empower users. Unlike traditional DeFi platforms, RCOF promotes a permissionless environment with decentralized governance, eliminating intermediaries for faster and more secure transactions.
Through this platform, crypto enthusiasts can seamlessly swap their digital assets for any real-world asset, benefiting from the tokenization of these assets.
RCO Finance caters to all experience levels by integrating an AI-powered trading assistant that simplifies complex DeFi transactions. This AI robo advisor analyzes data to identify market opportunities and trends.
The robo advisor leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze market trends, assess risk factors, and tailor investment recommendations to individual preferences.
By eliminating human biases and emotions, RCO Finance ensures investors make informed decisions based on data-driven insights. With the guidance of the robo advisor, investors can confidently navigate the complexities of the crypto market.
RCOF is About to Fly High: Get Onboard Today!
The most lucrative phase for investors to generate wealth from a crypto project is often during its presale. Luckily, RCO Finance, a promising project, is currently in its presale phase, offering investors a chance for substantial returns.
Stakeholders can earn dividends based on a tiered reward system, receiving up to 1% on a $50,000 share and 6% on a $250,000 holding. Trading at $0.0127 in Stage 1 of its presale, RCOF offers the potential for up to 3,000% returns when the price reaches $0.4 in its Bonus Round.
To simplify, a $1,000 investment at the current RCOF price could turn over $30,000 upon launch, reflecting a 3,000% profit. Additionally, long-term predictions suggest RCOF could even reach $10.
With this projection, investors should diversify their portfolios and acquire more RCOF tokens to complement their Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin holdings!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.