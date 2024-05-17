Recent Surge In Memecoins Yields Significant Profits For Traders

The recent surge in memecoins has continued to generate substantial profits for traders. Notably, one trader has made a remarkable $1.17 million from investments in $GME and $AMC.
On May 13, following the return of @TheRoaringKitty on X, this trader spent 645 $SOL to purchase 30.8 million $GME and 327 $SOL to buy 27.6 million $AMC within 8 to 11 hours of the post.
As of now, the trader’s holdings in $GME and $AMC have skyrocketed in value to 4,536 $SOL (a 7x increase) and 4,590 $SOL (a 14x increase), respectively.
Another adept trader capitalized on the memecoin frenzy, making $576,000 on $GME in less than two days. This trader, possibly inspired by @TheRoaringKitty, identified the opportunity just 8 minutes after the influential post and invested 200 $SOL ($29,000) to acquire 43.86 million $GME.
After the price surged, the trader sold 6.12 million $GME for 400 $SOL ($58,000), doubling the initial investment with 200 $SOL as realized profit.
More Whale Traders Makes Moves On Memecoins Following Recent Retracement
When $GME’s price dipped, the trader reinvested the 200 $SOL profit to buy 4.14 million $GME at the lower price. A few hours ago, they sold 11.88 million $GME for 1,358 $SOL ($198,000), retaining 30 million $GME valued at $378,000.
Despite a 20% decline in $GME’s price over the past 24 hours, two newly created wallets have taken advantage of the dip. These wallets withdrew 3,045 $SOL ($438,000) from Kucoin and bought 22.79 million $GME at an average price of $0.019, demonstrating continued interest and strategic trading in the memecoin market.
The recent activity in memecoins like $GME and $AMC underscores the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market, where timely investments and quick responses to market trends can yield significant returns.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: alfazetchronicles/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch