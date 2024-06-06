RCO Finance (RCOF) Poised to Replicate Telegram Token’s Notcoin (NOT) 160% Rally

RCO Finance (RCOF), an emerging DeFi innovation, is set to accomplish a daring feat in the order of the popular Telegram-affiliated gaming token Notcoin (NOT).
Notcoin staged a remarkable price move in the past week, soaring 160% above its opening value. This Rally drew significant attention to NOT as it cracked a new all-time high.
Similarly, RCO Finance has been spotlighted after displaying a similar prospect. Although still in its presale phase, early investors can make up to 3,000% of their invested capital as RCOF prices rise. Hence, RCO Finance could be the best crypto to buy now.
Read on as we explore the reasons behind growing optimism around RCOF’s presale!
RCO Finance: World’s First Fully AI-based Trading Platform
RCO Finance is a gateway to a wide range of financial paraphernalia. Users can seamlessly access and trade these items, from stock options to bonds, shares, and real-world assets.
The best part is that RCO Finance offers investors an avenue to exchange these products without the need for fiat currency.
The RCOF token, the native crypto of the RCO Finance platform, possesses deflationary characteristics. This means that unclaimed tokens during any phase of its presale are burned to enhance the value of RCOF. This will help maintain a structured and healthy ecosystem.
Moreover, RCO Finance has incorporated a taxation system that taxes traders 1% on the amount of RCOF bought and 4% on the amount sold to generate income for the platform.
Furthermore, RCO Finance has been thoroughly audited to safeguard user interests and ensure their safety. Having scanned for lurking vulnerabilities and found none, the auditor gave the platform a nod to operate. Therefore, users have no reason to worry when interacting with RCO Finance.
Also, RCO Finance makes the trading experience less tedious via its full AI and machine-learning platform. The AI model singles out the best investment opportunity suitable for an individual trader and executes trades on their behalf.
This structure discourages reliance on financial advisors and brokers before investing in an asset. What’s even more exciting is that RCO Finance has its own AI-powered robo advisors who make trading easy!
Notcoin Gains 160% After Securing Exchange Listing
Telegram-friendly gaming token Notcoin has made the headlines after delivering an incredible price performance over the past week. According to market data, NOT trades at $0.022 per token.
According to market data, NOT rallied 160%, hitting an all-time high. As a result, investors have focused on Notcoin, expecting more gains from the asset.
Notcoin is a tap-to-earn mining game launched on Telegram that enables users to farm NOT tokens while tapping on the interface. After breaking the Internet before its launch on Binance on May 16, 2024, Notcoin has performed outstandingly compared to its peers.
Remarkably, 1.6 million users have onboarded the Notcoin train, surpassing the number of participants in the Shiba Inu (SHIB), PEPE, and BONK ecosystems.
NOT was launched on The Open Network, a blockchain built by Telegram. In 2020, Telegram was forced to relinquish ownership of TON due to a legal crisis with the SEC. Now, all eyes are on Notcoin, and experts believe the NOT price will continue to pump in the next few months.
RCOF Could Make You a Millionaire Within Months!
The hype around RCO Finance has stirred debates on whether RCOF can replicate NOT’s price pump. Currently, RCOF trades at $0.0127 in Stage 1 of its presale. Interestingly, RCOF is expected to list at around $0.4, a staggering 3,000% price increase.
That means a $30,000 investment in RCOF at the current price could surge to over $1 million upon launch. This profit potential puts RCOF ahead of Notcoin among profitable crypto projects in the long run.
For more information about the RCO Finance Presale:
Join The RCO Finance Community
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.