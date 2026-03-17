Pyth Rolls Out 24/7 Oil Index With A Different Approach To Pricing Oil

Pyth Network is trying to fix something most people in the market have quietly accepted for years, oil trades all the time, but its price doesn’t.
With the launch of its new 24/7 Oil Index, Pyth is stepping in with a different approach. Instead of relying only on traditional exchange data, the index pulls from both onchain and offchain sources. That includes trading firms, institutions, and market activity happening across decentralized platforms.
The idea is straightforward: if trading never stops, pricing shouldn’t either.
Pyth shared the update in a recent post, framing it as a shift toward more realistic, always-on market data.
Introducing the Pyth 24/7 Oil Index: Continuous Oil Pricing for Global Markets
The first continuous composite oil price designed for markets that trade 24/7.
Until today, no such index existed anywhere in the world.
Now it does 🛢️ 🧵 pic.twitter.com/rqxmpOkyhj
— Pyth Network 🔮 (@PythNetwork) March 17, 2026
Where Traditional Systems Fall Short
For a long time, oil prices have been tied to reference benchmarks that depend on major exchanges. These exchanges open and close at set times, which means the official price of oil effectively “pauses” outside those hours.
That worked in a world where most trading happened within those windows. But that’s no longer the case.
Today, oil-linked trading continues across different regions and platforms at all hours. Activity doesn’t slow down just because it’s the weekend or a holiday somewhere else.
Still, the pricing system hasn’t caught up. When the main reference markets are closed, prices stay frozen, even as real trades keep happening elsewhere.
That disconnect creates a gap. Traders are active, money is moving, but the price many systems rely on isn’t reflecting any of it.
How The Index Actually Works
Pyth’s solution is to widen the lens. The 24/7 Oil Index collects data from multiple sources at once. It brings together inputs from traditional financial players, like institutions and trading firms, with signals coming from onchain markets, where liquidity updates in real time.
All of this flows into a pricing system that continuously recalculates where oil is trading globally.
What makes this possible is the way data is sourced. Trading firms contribute first-hand market data directly, while onchain platforms provide a steady stream of activity that doesn’t stop.
Instead of relying on a few key exchanges, the index looks across a much broader set of venues. That makes the price feel less like a snapshot and more like a live feed.
Trading Never Stops, Now Pricing Doesn’t Either
One of the clearest signs that things needed to change is how much activity now happens outside traditional hours.
In just the past few weeks, billions of dollars in oil-related derivatives have been traded onchain during nights and weekends. These are periods when the usual pricing benchmarks aren’t updating at all.
So you end up in a situation where the market is moving, but the reference price isn’t.
For traders, that’s not ideal. It means working with incomplete information, especially when reacting to global events that don’t follow a schedule.
The 24/7 Oil Index tries to fix that by offering a continuous reference point. Whether it’s midday or the middle of the night, the price keeps adjusting to reflect what’s actually happening.
Blending Two Worlds Into One View
What stands out here isn’t just the “24/7” part, it’s how the data is put together.
Traditional finance and onchain markets have mostly operated separately. One runs on fixed hours and structured systems, the other runs continuously with open participation.
Pyth is bringing those two together.
By combining offchain data with onchain signals, the index builds a more complete picture of global trading activity. It doesn’t treat these systems as separate anymore, it treats them as parts of the same market.
That approach reflects where things seem to be heading. More assets, including commodities like oil, are starting to trade across both environments at once.
Having a pricing system that sees both sides at the same time makes a noticeable difference.
Continuous Pricing Is Starting To Feel Necessary
What Pyth is building here feels less like a one-off product and more like a sign of where things are going.
As markets become more connected and less dependent on specific trading hours, the idea of “closing” prices starts to feel outdated. People expect data to be available whenever they need it, not just during certain windows.
For something as global as oil, that expectation makes even more sense.
The 24/7 Oil Index is an early attempt to meet that demand. It reflects a market that’s already active around the clock, rather than forcing it into an old framework.
And if this approach catches on, it probably won’t stop with oil. It could shape how other macro assets are priced as well.
For now, though, it does something simple but important, it brings pricing a little closer to reality.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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