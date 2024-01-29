Pushd (PUSHD) stage 4 draws investment from big Bitcoin Cash (BCH) & Ethereum (ETH) holders

Pushd (PUSHD) keeps drawing attention from different token investors, especially Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. The market growth doesn’t seem to slow down while users from both large, small, underperforming and outperforming tokens get into the coin, why is this exactly? Pushd (PUSHD) offers many utilities like fast and easy transactions, and the token is also predicted to be the biggest performer in the next market gain.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH), despite getting a 1.28% increase today, is currently trading at $242.60 and a 24-hour trading volume of $165,067,673, meaning holders are looking for opportunities to diversify. Following Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH) has also seen a price uptick. The Ethereum (ETH) token is selling today at $2,266.72, which is 1.61% and a trading volume of $9,495,848,649.29. Traders have always been tactical when it comes to making decisions. They understand the market analysis that involves having holdings in different platforms. Due to this, stage four of Pushd (PUSHD) presale has not been letting down, selling out fast as traders seek its benefit.
The Bitcoin (BTC) type, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), gains significantly
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was created through a chain split when a few Bitcoin developers became dissatisfied with the overall scalability direction of Bitcoin. Despite the difference, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) shares some fundamental workings of Bitcoin (BTC). Analysts suggested it will see a moderate risk, and its market performance has shown it. Yesterday, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) had a minor decrease of 0.42% and has picked up momentum in today’s market.
The 7-day market run has seen Bitcoin Cash (BCH) outperforming in the global crypto market, which is down by 2.10%, while Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has seen a 1.40% increase. While Bitcoin (BCH) offers a beacon of hope for investors as the bullish market approaches, traders are always on the lookout for coins. Pushd (PUSHD), as a future blue-chip crypto, offers investors a guarantee after passing its audit and its liquidity will be locked in for life.
Ethereum (ETH) users buy into the stage four of Pushd (PUSHD)
At $0.075, Pushd’s (PUSHD) price is a steal for many Ethereum (ETH) holders. Since stage four began, Pushd (PUSHD) presales have seen Ethereum (ETH) millionaires buying into Pushd (PUSHD). Other than the profitability of their token, these holders have the chance to benefit from revenue fees in proportion with their holdings and they can also get debit cards necessary to carry out global transactions around the world.
Ethereum (ETC) thrives in its uniqueness because it allows for the creation of ERC-20 tokens and they can be used as native tokens. Ethereum (ETH) hasn’t had a favorable 7-day market run, dropping by 8.20%, and has resulted in Pushd (PUSHD) for the incoming market gain.
Pushd (PUSHD): The stage four
Pushd (PUSHD) maintains its purpose of revitalizing the global cryptocurrency ecosystem. With over 23,500 sign-ups and over 6,000 investors, it is about to build a decentralized blockchain technology that allows complication-free transactions. A few utilities the platform offers are swap services, instant transactions, and low listing fees, which makes it an affordable platform for buying and selling.
With easy and user-centric features, the new innovative platform is geared to become a market gem in the $6 trillion worth ecommerce ecosystem. While the pre-sales continue, investors are most interested in the way it seeks to reshape the volatile and dynamic crypto space.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.