Pushd (PUSHD) Presale Off To Better Start Than Solana (SOL); Dogecoin (DOGE) Drops In Value

The earliest Solana (SOL) investors gained hundreds of thousands in returns on their initial investments. For them, the $0.04 presale price was a tiny price to pay for the returns they envisioned Solana (SOL) would bring.
But while Solana (SOL) has been enjoying positive price movements, things have not been rosy for Dogecoin (DOGE). Thankfully, Pushd (PUSHD) presents another opportunity for early Solana (SOL) investors to outdo their Solana (SOL) success and for Dogecoin (DOGE) investors to make up for their recent losses.
Room Exists For Improvement In Solana’s Success
At its all-time high, the earliest investors in Solana (SOL) had gained a whopping 648,955% return on their investment. This was despite buying into Solana at a presale price of $0.04. This might seem like a small amount, but it is four times more than what the potential decacorn project we will talk about shortly costs.
Even though it is nowhere near its all-time high of $260 which it attained on 6 November 2021, Solana (SOL) remains a very successful project. At its current price of $104 at the time of writing, Solana’s earliest investors are still up 260,000%.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Dips Slightly In Turbulent Week
Dogecoin (DOGE) became a fan favorite in early 2021 when Tesla founder and CEO, Elon Musk, became a supporter of the project. In the first half of 2021, Musk was very vocal on social media about his love for Dogecoin (DOGE), causing DOGE’s value to skyrocket. At its peak on 8 May 2021, Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.68. It crashed later that night after Musk called the project “a hustle” on Saturday Night Live.
Dogecoin (DOGE) hasn’t been the same since and has struggled to replicate its early 2021 numbers. Nonetheless, it remains among the top 10 crypto projects in the world by market cap. However, this past week saw Dogecoin drop nearly 4%, causing the token to end the final week of the year on a negative note.
Pushd (PUSHD) Better Than Solana?
There has been a lot of speculation around Pushd (PUSHD), a soon-to-come decentralized e-commerce platform. While still in Phase 1 of its presale, Pushd (PUSHD) has gained a lot of popularity for its very low presale price and very high potential upside.
Pushd (PUSHD) was created as an alternative to traditional e-commerce platforms like Amazon and eBay. These traditional platforms are known for their strict KYC and slow transaction processing. Using blockchain technology, Pushd (PUSHD) will eliminate strict KYC procedures, significantly increasing transaction speeds.
Our analysis of Pushd (PUSHD) is that it is a potential blue-chip project with an ROI that could far exceed Solana’s. The utility Pushd (PUSHD) will offer as a decentralized e-commerce platform gives it a first-mover advantage; a recipe for wild success. It is also great for long-term investing as it will pay investors a fraction of the transaction fees on the platform. Pushd (PUSHD) has passed all regulatory audits and offers safety for investors, all for just $0.035 at presale.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.