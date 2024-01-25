Pushd (PUSHD) presale growing rapidly with over 20,000 registered users within 3 weeks. Could this be why Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) are dropping?

In 2012, the Ripple (XRP) Ledger was launched. This ledger came with its native token – Ripple (XRP)- to serve as a more efficient alternative to the pioneer blockchain. Ripple (XRP) presented various ways to make micro and macro payments on the blockchain.
Just like Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) was created to uplift decentralised finance (DeFi). Solana (SOL) is designed so that its transaction fees are rarely high, regardless of the level of transaction made. Solana (SOL) became a known crypto with scalability and faster transaction processing time at market entry.
Pushd (PUSHD), the next innovation to hit e-commerce, draws in users faster than expected. The token of the yet-to-launch Web3 marketplace has drawn whale activity from every corner of the crypto market, and analysts are wondering if Pushd (PUSHD) is why Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) are dropping.
Is Ripple (XRP) worth holding?
In the last seven days, Ripple (XRP) has lost 10.31% in price per token. Its total market value has remained steady, ranking Ripple (XRP) at #6 by market capitalisation. the token doesn’t seem to be in the process of beating its market woes. An analyst had published that Ripple (XRP) had a buy signal on its 3-day chart; however, the token doesn’t seem to be making the climb after experiencing a minimal gain of 1.5% in market value in the last 24 hours.
Solana (SOL) market correctness continues
After a 2023 splurge, which analysts called a market error, Solana (SOL) is heading downward with no hint of rising anytime soon. In the last month, Solana (SOL) has lost 25.46% in market value per token. The seven-day loss is 14.38% and 0.96% in the previous 24 hours. By market capitalization, Solana (SOL) has lost 5.08%, totalling $1.8 Billion. For analysts, Solana (SOL), staying in the red since the beginning of 2024, signals the market is correcting the errors of 2023. Holders of the token have been advised to dump it for Pushd (PUSHD) at the presale.
Pushd (PUSHD) is now selling at $0.075
With its audit success, Pushd (PUSHD) creators announced that the protocol would see a minimum liquidity lock for 20 years. Pushd (PUSHD) will have a total supply of 250 Million in its lifetime, bringing its total market to projected billions of dollars. After three weeks in its presale stage, Pushd (PUSHD) sells for $0.075 per token after gaining over 21,500 sign ups & pushing over 5,750 investors.
Being a decentralised protocol, holders of Pushd (PUSHD) will be its governing body, deciding on upgrades and features of the marketplace democratically. Early investors are also eligible to become VIPs. As a Pushd (PUSHD) VIP member, tasks will earn you more tokens when completed. Investors who dislike trading their tokens can earn passively by holding Pushd (PUSHD). Investors like that will earn Pushd (PUSHD) from every transaction on the marketplace.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.