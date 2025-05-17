In the swiftly changing world of onchain tokenization, where you stand today might not be where you stand tomorrow. For months, Pump.fun has been the undisputed number one in the creation of meme tokens on Solana.
But fresh data shows that it is increasingly being pushed by Bonk.fun and BelieveApp, which have inched very close to it since last month, in what now is racing like hell to define a large part of Solana’s daily network activity.
On one day, across different platforms, 37,800 tokens were launched. Pump.fun was still in the lead, launching 21,700 tokens — about 57% of the total. But its share seems to be declining. Bonk.fun came next, with 6,800 tokens (18%). BelieveApp, the newest of the three, launched 4,900 tokens — 13% of the day’s total. BelieveApp’s rise is especially intriguing, not just for the volume it commands but for the bold new framework it introduces: the Internet Capital Markets (ICM) meta.
A New Paradigm: Turning Ideas into Instant Markets
BelieveApp’s momentum has one central reason — a revolutionary premise: anyone, anywhere, can convert a tweet, an app concept, a meme, or a cultural moment into a tradable token. For BelieveApp, launching crypto assets has nothing to do with trying to meet regulatory requirements or appealing to institutional legitimacy. It’s about figuring out which of life’s infinitely reproducible moments can serve as the basis for the next must-have digital collectible.
BelieveApp is in the thick of what it terms the Internet Capital Markets (ICM) movement. This rising meta reflects a transformation in how people online amass capital and assemble communities. Rather than relying on initial public offerings (IPOs) or venture capitalists (VCs) and their PowerPoint presentation decks, the app fundraises through social engagement and the kind of attention that can propel an idea to (virtual) asset status within a matter of minutes.
The model of the ICM has created a wave of daughter models. The creators of (ICM) models have constructed a platform for bootstrapping ideas. In the past 24 hours alone, BelieveApp has bled over 670,000 transactions and $7.04 million in transaction fees. Out of the transaction fees, about $3.52 million has been designated for token creators. This might just be a designer feature.
Real Revenue, Real Users, Real Competition
Some have dismissed the memecoin crazed as a frivolity. Yet, the numbers behind BelieveApp tell a different story. No longer a novelty, BelieveApp is a business model that can drive millions of dollars in daily fees. And an increasingly larger portion of those fees that go back to creators has made BelieveApp a more attractive alternative to its rival, Pump.fun, where competition is sharper and creator fees may be more diluted.
The design of the platform, which includes such features as bonding curve-based pricing and anti-sniping mechanisms, makes for a fairer early token participation, we think. Token holders know the bonding curve is working when the price goes up. They know it’s not working (or they’re not participating fairly) when the price goes down.
This creator-friendly style is becoming a critical territory in the larger fight for supremacy in Solana’s memecoin economy. Even though Pump.fun still enjoys the advantages of being the first to move and having name recognition, its previously safe position is now being challenged by new platforms that are slimmer, faster, and more flexible—platforms built for the current wave of SocialFi innovation.
What Comes Next for Onchain Launchpads?
As the battle escalates among Pump.fun, Bonk.fun, and BelieveApp, the token launchpad sector on Solana enters a new phase— less defined by technical complexity, more by accessibility, speed, and community alignment.
BelieveApp is carving a new identity for itself, and that makes it possible for ICM to be unique, as well. Because ICM is very much aligned with the growing interests of Venture Capital adoption in the use of blockchain technology to fund permissionless ideas, it works quite well in the construction of using ICM with BelieveApp for both parties. Even if the current impact of the ICM is not really understood, even if the current interest is mostly driven by speculation, it is a fact that ICM and BelieveApp are working together 24 hours a day.
If present trends continue, we could very well be on the verge of a launchpad landscape rebalancing to where BelieveApp captures even more of the market — not just in terms of how many tokens are being created through it but also in terms of leadership in narrative (the storytelling, or “why this project matters” part, that’s so crucial in this space). And attention driving liquidity driving innovation is basically the way this ecosystem works. If that’s the case, it then stands to reason that the platforms that underpin the kind of storytelling that captures the most attention (and, therefore, the most liquidity) may ultimately be the platforms that come out on top in this ecosystem.
Conclusion: BelieveApp Pushes the Frontier of Token Creation
The wars over token launches on Solana are hardly resolved, but one thing is certain: the game has shifted. BelieveApp blends accessibility, real-time creator rewards, and cultural relevance into a potent formula that rewrites the playbook. As creators gravitate toward platforms that allow them to instantaneously monetize their ideas, the future of onchain creation looks less like a crypto developer’s console and more like a social media feed.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
