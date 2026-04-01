Public Companies Increase Bitcoin Holdings In March

Public companies quietly stepped up their Bitcoin accumulation in March 2026, adding a significant amount to their balance sheets. But once you look closely at the numbers, the story isn’t as straightforward as it first appears.
According to data shared by BitcoinTreasuries, companies collectively added over 47,000 BTC during the month. You can check the update here:
JUST IN: Strategy $MSTR accounted for 94% of all 47,000 #Bitcoin bought by public companies in March.
After 9 companies reduced their holdings by 22,000 BTC, net monthly additions shrank to 25,000 BTC.
Read more: https://t.co/IuZZxINfYi pic.twitter.com/E9zggk5Mxn
— BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) April 1, 2026
At first glance, that sounds like strong institutional confidence in Bitcoin. But digging deeper, most of that buying came from just one company, which slightly changes the narrative.
Strategy Dominates Monthly Bitcoin Purchases
A large chunk of the March accumulation came from Strategy (MSTR), which alone accounted for about 44,400 BTC, roughly 94% of all Bitcoin bought by public companies during the period.
That’s a huge share by any standard.
Part of this came from a massive weekly purchase of 22,300 BTC. The company reportedly funded this through a mix of STRC and MSTR ATM share sales, continuing its now-familiar strategy of raising capital to acquire more Bitcoin.
At this point, Strategy’s approach is no longer surprising, but the scale still stands out. When one company is responsible for almost all the buying, it raises questions about how broad the demand really is across the market.
Net Additions Drop After Sell-Offs
Even though total purchases crossed 47,000 BTC, the final net addition for March ended up being much lower.
This is because nine companies reduced their Bitcoin holdings during the same period, selling off a combined 22,000 BTC.
After accounting for those sales, net additions dropped to around 25,000 BTC.
So while the headline number looks strong, the underlying activity shows a more mixed picture, some companies are still accumulating, while others are clearly trimming their positions.
That balance between buying and selling gives a better sense of how different players are reacting to the current market conditions.
Smaller Firms Show Limited Accumulation
If you remove Strategy from the equation, the numbers look very different.
Roughly 15 other companies added just about 3,000 BTC combined. Compared to Strategy’s contribution, that’s relatively small.
Still, there were a few notable increases:
- American Bitcoin added around 960 BTC
- Strive increased holdings by about 500 BTC
- Procap BTC added roughly 450 BTC
- DDC Enterprise grew its position by around 270 BTC
These additions show that interest is still there among smaller firms, even if it’s not happening at the same scale.
It’s more of a steady accumulation rather than aggressive buying.
Some Companies Cut Back Significantly
On the other side of things, a few companies made noticeable reductions to their Bitcoin holdings.
MARA Holdings led the decline with a reduction of about 15,100 BTC, which is quite significant. Exodus Movement also reduced its position by around 1,080 BTC.
These kinds of moves can happen for different reasons, profit-taking, liquidity needs, or even a shift in strategy.
Either way, it shows that not every company is fully committed to holding or increasing exposure right now.
GameStop’s Bitcoin Move Stands Out
One of the more interesting updates from the report involves GameStop.
The company pledged about 4,700 BTC, which resulted in its holdings dropping down to just 1 BTC.
It’s not entirely clear what the long-term plan is behind this move, but it definitely stands out compared to the rest of the activity in March.
While others are either accumulating or trimming positions, this kind of sharp adjustment draws attention and raises questions about strategy changes.
A Market Led By A Single Player
Looking at everything together, March’s Bitcoin accumulation story feels heavily centered around one company.
Yes, public companies added tens of thousands of BTC, but without Strategy, the numbers would look much smaller.
At the same time, the sell-offs from other firms show that sentiment isn’t one-sided. Some companies are still confident enough to keep buying, while others are taking a step back.
This mix makes the market feel a bit more balanced, even if the headline figures suggest strong accumulation.
What This Could Mean Going Forward
It’s still too early to draw any big conclusions from one month of data, but a few things stand out.
First, institutional interest in Bitcoin is still very much alive, even if it’s being driven by a handful of major players.
Second, not every company is following the same playbook. Some are doubling down, while others are reducing exposure.
And finally, the gap between large and small buyers is becoming more obvious.
If this trend continues, Bitcoin accumulation among public companies might remain uneven, with a few dominant players shaping most of the narrative.
For now, March gives a snapshot of a market that’s active, but not entirely aligned, and that’s probably what makes it worth watching.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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