Projects That Will Yield the Biggest Gains in Q4 2023 – Gala Games, Flow, and Pomerdoge

2024 is just a few months away and investors are trying to make the best of 2023. In this article, we will explore three crypto projects that can yield huge gains in Q4 2023. These projects are Gala Games (GALA), Flow (FLOW), and Pomerdoge (POMD).
Gala Games (GALA) Drops From January 2023 High
Gala Games (GALA) is a blockchain-based gaming platform. Players can make, own, and trade in-game assets using cryptocurrencies on the Gala network. Earlier in January, the GALA crypto increased by 68% to reach $0.04.
This was after it reported a partnership with Hollywood stars, Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg. However, Gala Games later deleted the tweet and the token’s price dipped. Meanwhile, the platform has sealed other partnerships in 2023 with top firms including Huobi and Elixir Games.
The price of Gala is under bearish momentum after hitting a 7-day high of $0.01500094 in September. Nevertheless, analysts are bullish on the Gala network. They have projected a price surge to $0.0232 in Q4 2023.
Flow (FLOW) About 99% From Its All-Time High
Flow (FLOW) is a decentralized blockchain for the next-gen games, apps, and the digital crypto they use. Meanwhile, FLOW is the native token for games, apps, and smart contracts that work with the Flow blockchain.
As of September 19th, the Flow crypto price is trading at $0.4496. It is 99.03% away from its all-time high of $46.16 in April 2021. If the Flow crypto coin manages to break above the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, it might see a rebound.
Afterward, the token could aim for the resistances at $0.539 and $0.608. Meanwhile, market experts see the Flow coin trading at $0.51 in Q4 2023.
Pomerdoge (POMD) To Skyrocket 1,700% In Q4 2023
Unlike Gala Games and Flow, Pomerdoge (POMD) has been on an upward price trajectory. Pomerdoge’s successful presale has generated significant interest from bullish cryptocurrency investors. The team is actively developing a play-to-earn game, providing a networking and earning platform for over 3 billion global video gamers.
Notably, the protocol is set to release a unique collection of 7,777 NFTs this month. They will have a floor price of 0.2 ETH and will be categorized into three tiers: Legendary (300), Rare (977), and Common (6,500). As a result, the project has gained massive interest, raising $4.8 million in funding.
Cyberscope and Solidproof, have already audited the platform, meaning it is safe for investors. Additionally, Pomerdoge intends to lock team tokens and liquidity to mitigate the risk of sudden sell-offs or rug pulls. Currently, Pomerdoge is in Stage Two of its presale and is available for purchase at only $0.0165.
Fortunately, analysts have predicted another price increase to $0.0188 by September 22nd. Consequently, the outlook for Pomerdoge’s native token, $POMD, appears quite promising for Q4. Crypto experts have predicted a 1,700% price gain for POMD.
