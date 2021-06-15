Product Configurator: the Ultimate Personalization for Customer Experience

June 15, 2021

We’ve come a long way in the world of personalization on the internet. Nowadays, a product configurator can, together with smart manufacturing, personalize things down to the individual customer. According to a survey, 71% of consumers express some level of frustration when their shopping experience is impersonal.

Think of product configurator as having an online product menu – like a build your own burger menu. Standardizing a saleable framework such as this – in the case of Burger King – gives the user a sense of delight to whatever their personal tastes are, as it gives them 221,184 possible combinations of how to build their burger.

Learn more about the ultimate in personalization in the visual deep dive below:

An infographic detailing how a product configurator can enable scalable customization.

About The Author

Brian Wallace

Brian Wallace is the Founder and President of NowSourcing, an industry leading infographic design agency based in Louisville, KY and Cincinnati, OH which works with companies that range from startups to Fortune 500s. Brian also runs #LinkedInLocal events nationwide, hosts the Next Action Podcast, and has been named a Google Small Business Advisor for 2016-present.