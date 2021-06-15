Product Configurator: the Ultimate Personalization for Customer Experience

We’ve come a long way in the world of personalization on the internet. Nowadays, a product configurator can, together with smart manufacturing, personalize things down to the individual customer. According to a survey, 71% of consumers express some level of frustration when their shopping experience is impersonal.
Think of product configurator as having an online product menu – like a build your own burger menu. Standardizing a saleable framework such as this – in the case of Burger King – gives the user a sense of delight to whatever their personal tastes are, as it gives them 221,184 possible combinations of how to build their burger.
Learn more about the ultimate in personalization in the visual deep dive below: