Prenetics Expands Bitcoin Treasury, Acquires 110 More BTC Following Equity Raise

Hong Kong-based healthcare firm Prenetics ($PRE) has deepened its Bitcoin strategy, purchasing an additional 110 BTC and bringing its total holdings to 378 Bitcoin, valued at roughly $41 million, according to company disclosures.
The move cements Prenetics’ growing alignment between biotech innovation and digital asset management, following its recent $44 million equity raise completed on October 28, 2025.
A Healthcare Company Turning Bitcoin Bull
Prenetics, listed on NASDAQ, first surprised investors earlier this year when it began allocating treasury reserves to Bitcoin. The firm has now increased its position by 100 BTC at an average acquisition price of $109,594.
According to Bitcoin Treasuries’ latest rankings, Prenetics now sits at No. 72 among public companies holding BTC.
The company’s balance sheet remains strong, with total liquidity of $127 million, including $86 million in cash and $41 million in Bitcoin. That blend of fiat and crypto liquidity underlines what the company calls its “dual-engine” strategy, pairing growth in healthcare innovation with digital asset exposure.
Deploying Capital from an Oversubscribed Equity Offering
The recent Bitcoin purchase marks the first major use of proceeds from Prenetics’ $44 million equity offering, which closed just days before the announcement.
The offering was significantly oversubscribed, drawing in a diverse pool of strategic investors such as Kraken, Exodus, GPTX (founded by Bitdeer’s Jihan Wu), XtalPi, DL Holdings, and even world tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka.
According to Prenetics, the participation of such high-profile backers validates its strategy of bridging two fast-growing sectors, health innovation and blockchain-based treasury management.
The move also underscores how Bitcoin is evolving from a speculative asset into a legitimate corporate reserve tool for public companies across industries.
Strategic Alignment Between Healthtech and Crypto
Prenetics’ approach is unusual but increasingly strategic. The firm isn’t pivoting away from healthcare, it’s enhancing it with financial stability backed by a decentralized asset base.
By anchoring part of its treasury in Bitcoin, Prenetics aims to offset traditional currency risks while tapping into the long-term appreciation potential of BTC.
Its move follows a growing trend of non-crypto companies integrating Bitcoin into treasury management, joining a list that now includes firms from energy to technology, and now, healthcare.
Market Context: Bitcoin Holding Giants Continue to Post Gains
The move also lands in a period of strong Bitcoin performance.
As of late October 2025, Bitcoin trades around $109,000, according to CoinMarketCap, maintaining a strong YTD rally supported by institutional inflows and ETF demand.
Meanwhile, Strategy, one of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders, reported Q3 2025 results showing $3.9 billion in operating income and $2.8 billion in net income. The company’s Bitcoin holdings profit rose by $12.9 billion year-to-date, generating a 26% BTC yield across 640,808 BTC held.
Strategy reaffirmed its 2025 full-year guidance with projected $34 billion in operating income and $20 billion in Bitcoin gains, signaling growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory.
Against that backdrop, Prenetics’ recent BTC purchase appears less speculative and more strategic, positioning the healthcare company to participate in the asset’s broader market upside.
A Hybrid Model for the Future
Prenetics’ dual-focus model, combining biotech research with blockchain-backed asset management, continues to attract investor attention.
Its leadership describes the approach as a “hybrid growth model” designed to enhance capital efficiency while maintaining aggressive innovation within its health vertical.
By integrating Bitcoin as a balance sheet asset, Prenetics can both protect its reserves against currency devaluation and signal confidence to institutional investors seeking financially agile, forward-looking public companies.
Bitcoin as a Balance Sheet Strategy
The concept of holding Bitcoin on corporate balance sheets was once experimental. Today, it’s strategic.
Prenetics’ latest acquisition follows the blueprint pioneered by companies like Strategy and Tesla, which integrated BTC holdings as a long-term inflation hedge and store of value.
For a healthcare company, the move is unconventional, yet increasingly logical in a macro environment shaped by rising interest rates, fiat volatility, and institutional digital adoption.
Prenetics’ timing also aligns with increased market optimism around Bitcoin ETFs and global regulatory clarity, further reinforcing the firm’s positioning as a first mover in the healthcare sector embracing digital assets at scale.
Investor Confidence and Market Perception
The market has responded positively to Prenetics’ transparency in treasury operations. The announcement comes with precise figures and clear rationale, signaling maturity and risk management discipline.
While the company remains focused on medical innovation, its Bitcoin allocation offers additional leverage for shareholder value.
Given the backing from high-profile strategic investors and the liquidity from its equity raise, Prenetics is now better positioned to expand both its R&D initiatives and its digital asset reserves.
Prenetics’ latest Bitcoin purchase might mark a turning point, not just for the company, but for corporate treasury practices across sectors.
By pairing healthcare innovation with blockchain-based balance sheet strategies, the firm demonstrates how traditional industries can integrate decentralized assets into their long-term capital frameworks.
As Bitcoin continues to mature and outperform major asset classes, companies like Prenetics are proving that corporate diversification no longer stops at stocks and bonds, it now extends to the digital frontier.
