Prediction Markets Hit New All-Time Highs as November Volume Surges to $14.3B

Prediction markets just locked in another breakout month. November closed with $14.3 billion in total volume, marking a sharp 54% jump from October.
While most crypto sectors continue battling slowing user activity, prediction platforms are running in the opposite direction, straight up.
This is now the strongest month in the history of on-chain and regulated forecasting markets. And momentum isn’t slowing. From major media partnerships to token plans, the industry is entering a new phase of mainstream adoption.
A Sector That Refuses To Cool Off
While trading apps, L2s, and DeFi protocols struggle to keep user numbers stable, prediction markets stand out as the clear exception.
Activity is rising. Volumes are accelerating. And new entrants keep pushing the space forward.
November’s leaderboard shows how tight the race has become at the top:
- Kalshi – $5.8B
- Polymarket – $4.3B
- Opinion Labs – $4.2B
Each platform is scaling in its own direction. But one trend is obvious: the market is expanding fast enough for multiple winners.
Kalshi Takes the Crown Again
Kalshi ended November as the industry’s volume leader, moving $5.8B across its event markets. But the real story isn’t just scale, it’s legitimacy.
Kalshi secured a $1B funding announcement that values the company at an $11B fully diluted valuation. It’s one of the highest valuations ever recorded in the prediction market sector.
At the same time, Kalshi revealed plans to launch tokenized markets on Solana, shifting part of its ecosystem into crypto rails. The hybrid approach, regulated U.S. markets plus on-chain markets, could make Kalshi the first true bridge between traditional finance and decentralized prediction platforms.
But the biggest development came from outside crypto:
CNN officially partnered with Kalshi to integrate prediction markets into its newsroom.
CNN becomes the first major global news network to embed Kalshi’s forecasting data directly into its reporting. Election odds, economic forecasts, geopolitical risk, all will increasingly be informed by real-money prediction markets.
A new era of media formatting is here.
The line between journalism and market-driven probability is now blending in real-time.
Polymarket Pushes Forward With 2026 Token Plan
Polymarket continues operating as crypto’s most recognizable on-chain prediction venue. November volume hit $4.3B, placing it firmly in second place, and only slightly behind Kalshi.
But unlike Kalshi, Polymarket is going fully decentralized. The platform confirmed its plan to launch a token in 2026, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated token drops in the sector.
Alongside that announcement, Polymarket revealed several new ecosystem partnerships:
- Kaito, advanced AI search for market signals
- Brevis, zero-knowledge-powered data verification
- Eigen Re, enabling verifiable on-chain “mindshare markets”
These integrations bring credibility, verifiability, and deeper liquidity to Polymarket’s markets, especially around politics, crypto, and global risk events.
Token Snapshot, POLY (Not Yet Released)
- Price: Not launched
- Launch Date: Confirmed for 2026
- Focus: Governance + liquidity incentives
Polymarket is positioning itself as the decentralized alternative in a world where regulated platforms are moving inward. And with volume still climbing, user demand appears far from saturated.
Opinion Labs Quietly Climbs to Third Place
Opinion Labs isn’t as loud as Kalshi or Polymarket. But the numbers speak for themselves.
The platform processed $4.2B in November, just shy of Polymarket, placing it comfortably in third.
Opinion Labs has become the dark horse of prediction platforms. Its rise is driven by:
- A clean UI
- Fast market creation
- Strong in-house liquidity
- A growing set of real-money global users
If the current growth rate holds, Opinion Labs could challenge for the 2 spot in Q1 2026.
Myriad Markets Launches In-Wallet Prediction Markets
Another breakthrough this month came from Myriad Markets, which rolled out in-wallet prediction markets directly inside Trust Wallet.
Users can now trade event outcomes without leaving their wallet environment, a UX upgrade that could unlock an entirely new user segment.
This integration matters because:
- Trust Wallet has millions of active users
- In-wallet trading removes onboarding friction
- It positions prediction markets as a standard Web3 primitive, not a niche app category
If prediction markets become a default feature inside crypto wallets, adoption could accelerate far faster than most analysts expect.
The Narrative Is Shifting
November’s data makes one thing clear: prediction markets are entering their breakout moment.
- Volume is at record highs.
- Institutional media is entering the space.
- Tokens are coming for the top platforms.
- Wallet-native markets are launching.
- On-chain verification tools are improving market integrity.
The sector isn’t just growing, it’s becoming unavoidable.
Conclusion: The Only Crypto Sector Still Surging
With $14.3B in November volume, a full 54% month-over-month jump, prediction markets are defying the weakness seen across most of crypto.
Kalshi leads with scale and mainstream media penetration.
Polymarket anchors decentralization and future tokenization.
Opinion Labs is rising fast.
Myriad Markets pushes UX into wallets.
Each platform is building a different part of the same future.
Prediction markets aren’t just surviving the bear market cycle.
They’re rewriting what user engagement looks like in Web3.
And for the first time ever, the mainstream is watching.
