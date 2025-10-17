Polymarket Odds of Bitcoin Dropping Below $100K This Month Hit 52% as Gold Outshines Bitcoin

According to Polymarket, the probability of Bitcoin ($BTC) falling below $100,000 this month has risen to 52%. That’s a sharp shift from last week when the odds sat below 40%.
The move comes after Bitcoin’s latest pullback, sliding from $109,000 to about $104,500, according to CoinMarketCap. The market seems to be recalibrating expectations, and Polymarket traders are positioning fast.
Betting Sentiment Turns Cautious
Polymarket, known for its crowd-driven prediction markets, is often seen as an early sentiment signal. The rising “Yes” odds, that Bitcoin dips below $100K, show traders are turning cautious.
At the time of writing, more than $1.27 million has been wagered on this single event. That’s not small change, it’s a sign that participants are laser-focused on the $100K psychological threshold.
Polymarket’s design gives a real-time window into crowd expectations. Each “Yes” or “No” bet prices in collective conviction. When one side surges, it’s not random, it reflects shifts in how traders read the macro pulse.
This latest uptick in bearish odds aligns with broader uncertainty across global markets. Inflation jitters, a stronger dollar, and fresh geopolitical risks have all weighed on risk assets. Bitcoin, despite its growing institutional base, still trades as a high-beta macro asset.
The $100K Line: Psychological and Technical
Bitcoin breaking above $100,000 earlier this quarter was historic. But holding that level has proven tricky. Analysts now call $100K the new “make-or-break” line for momentum.
Polymarket’s odds rising to 52% mirrors traders’ nervousness around that key level. Historically, once prediction markets like Polymarket start to lean bearish, short-term volatility tends to spike.
We saw that pattern play out after the 2024 halving, when odds markets flipped sentiment before price corrections hit. The same could be happening now, a slow unwind of over-extended longs.
Derivatives Reflect the Fear
The options market tells the same story. Short-dated Bitcoin volatility just exploded.
Front-end options are now trading near 50 vol, according to data tracked by Glassnode. That’s traders paying up for immediate downside protection.
BTC’s skew, the difference between put and call pricing, remains strongly tilted toward puts. In simple terms, investors are willing to pay more to protect against a drop than to speculate on upside.
That’s not the posture of a euphoric bull market. It’s defensive, even cautious.
Still, the flows aren’t all one way. Some traders are rolling existing protection lower, taking profit on previously bought puts. Others are quietly selling volatility, betting that this panic might fade. A few even scooped up cheap calls, hinting at selective dip-buying.
So, while sentiment is shifting, it’s not a full-on panic. It’s controlled caution.
Macro uncertainty continues to weigh on $BTC. Gold has outperformed Bitcoin by over 20% in the past week, taking some of its “store-of-value” share. The options market reflects that shift in sentiment.
Let’s dig in👇 pic.twitter.com/eQMVtLDVuu
— glassnode (@glassnode) October 17, 2025
Gold Outshines Bitcoin
Adding to Bitcoin’s troubles: gold is back in the spotlight.
The yellow metal has outperformed Bitcoin by over 20% in the past week, a rare feat in the digital era. Gold’s market cap just hit $30 trillion, up from $28 trillion earlier this month.
For context: that makes gold now 15x larger than Bitcoin, compared to 10x just days ago. The gap is widening fast.
This shift highlights investors’ flight to safety. Bitcoin’s “digital gold” narrative faces its toughest test yet as real gold reclaims the “store-of-value” spotlight.
Macro Headwinds Pressure Bitcoin
Macro signals aren’t helping.
Yields remain elevated. Equity markets are jittery. Liquidity conditions continue to tighten as the U.S. Federal Reserve stays firm on its hawkish tone.
In that environment, Bitcoin behaves more like a risk asset than a hedge.
As one Glassnode report noted, BTC’s correlation with macro indexes remains strong, behaving less like a hedge and more like high-volatility tech exposure.
That explains why short-term traders are paying attention to prediction markets like Polymarket. They offer a snapshot of crowd emotion that’s often quicker to adjust than traditional sentiment indexes.
Why Polymarket Matters
For those unfamiliar, Polymarket is a decentralized prediction platform built on blockchain. It lets users trade on real-world events, from elections to crypto prices.
Its transparency is its strength. Every bet is visible on-chain, making it one of the cleanest gauges of public sentiment in crypto.
When Polymarket odds move sharply, as they have now, it’s often an early warning that traders’ collective mood is shifting.
The $1.27 million in bets on this single Bitcoin price event shows just how engaged the market is. For context, the platform saw similar engagement during the 2024 halving and major macro events like CPI releases.
Whether it’s accurate or not, the market listens.
The Psychology of $100K
Bitcoin’s $100K level carries psychological weight. It’s a round number, a milestone, a headline-maker. Breaking below it could trigger emotional reactions that drive short-term selling, even if fundamentals remain unchanged.
Technical traders are eyeing support zones near $98,000–$99,000, areas where prior buying activity clustered. If those levels fail, stop-loss cascades could amplify volatility further.
On the flip side, holding above $100K could restore confidence fast. It’s a battle line, and both sides know it.
Market Still Split
Despite the rise to 52% “Yes” odds, that means 48% still believe Bitcoin stays above $100K. So the market isn’t unanimous.
There’s still room for a rebound narrative, particularly if macro data softens or institutional flows return. Bitcoin ETFs, after all, continue to post steady inflows, even amid short-term turbulence.
Polymarket’s odds may not predict the future, but they do reveal the market’s mood. And right now, that mood is anxious.
Bitcoin’s struggle to hold above $100K has become the story of the month. Between rising volatility, defensive options flows, and gold’s resurgence, traders are hedging for more pain.
Still, as history shows, Bitcoin thrives in doubt.
Every major rally began when sentiment leaned bearish, exactly where Polymarket stands today.
Whether the crowd is right this time remains to be seen.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!