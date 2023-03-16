Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction; Invest In Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN Tokens For 60X ROI

The ongoing bearish bias has put many crypto projects in a do-or-die situation; Polygon (MATIC) is one of them. Thus, Polygon (MATIC) has undertaken several steps to survive harsh market winds and stay in a strong position.
Meanwhile, a new entrant into the arena, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has emerged as the most valuable token. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has posted an exceptional growth rate of 2000% during its presale, which will culminate soon.
Polygon (MATIC) Bets Big On zkEVM Upgrade
Sensing the changing and evolving requirements of the crypto world, Polygon (MATIC) has successfully tapped zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. The launch of Polygon’s (MATIC) zkEVM is being highly anticipated by crypto enthusiasts in 2023. After this launch, all smart contracts and tools compatible with Ethereum can be used on the Polygon (MATIC) network as well. Hence, zkEVM will allow developers to build on the Polygon (MATIC) network. Interestingly, with zkEVM, Polygon (MATIC) aims to record 2000 transactions per second, and cut transaction costs by up to 90%. This will make Polygon (MATIC) less expensive than Ethereum. Polygon (MATIC) is a layer 2 scaling solution, or “sidechain.” Polygon (MATIC) was built to provide faster transactions and lower costs for users.
Besides zkEVM, Polygon (MATIC) has also worked on expanding its universe. Recently, Binance NFT announced its integration with the Polygon (MATIC) network. After this development, users will be able to purchase, deposit, withdraw, and list NFTs from the Polygon (MATIC) network on the Binance NFT marketplace. With all these developments in place, the price of Polygon (MATIC) is expected to rise in the coming months. However, the price of Polygon (MATIC) has fallen by 9% in the last seven days. Besides, on the monthly chart, it has plummeted by 18%. As a result, the trading price of Polygon (MATIC) has come down to $1.03, which is 65% below its all-time high of $2.92.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Leads The Entire Market To Growth
Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) growth run during the first eight stages of its presale round has made its next stage more attractive and beneficial. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has turned up as the best blockchain investment network catering to the needs of real-world companies. The network helps promising early-stage companies raise funds, and assists investors in becoming venture capitalists with a meager amount. The platform has several use cases and benefits for both investors and startups.
Orbeon Protocol mints equity-backed NFTs for nascent, but growth-bound companies. These NFTs represent equities of companies that are trying to raise capital. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enables investors to put their money into promising companies via these fractional NFTs. Companies can use Orbeon Protocol’s NFTs-as-service (NFTaas) procedure as it enables startups to raise funds through crowdfunding seamlessly. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints NFTs for real-world businesses and projects that perform above par. Since Orbeon Protocol mints fractional NFTs, it allows individuals to make investments in startups for as low as $1.0.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also protects investors from scams during the fundraising process. The platform has a “Fill or Kill” safety protocol, which ensures that all investors get their invested money back if companies fail to amass the minimum capital during the investment process. This safety protocol is imbibed into smart contracts on the platform to make it tamper-proof.
During the first ten stages of its presale phase, Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) growth rate was more than 2000%. The current trading price of an ORBN token is $0.0877. It is predicted that ORBN tokens will rise by a minimum of 6000% before the end of its presale run, and get to $0.24.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.