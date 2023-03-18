Polygon (MATIC) and Zcash (ZEC) Slowly Losing Traction? The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale Is Here

Are you looking for that next big crypto that could yield you tremendous gains? Well, you have come to the right place; our analysts believe they have found it – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). According to them, this project, in stage 10 of its public presale at the moment with a new price of $0.0877, can evolve into a platform adopted by millions of investors. In this article, we will look closer at this hidden gem and see how it stacks up against coins such as Polygon (MATIC) and Zcash (ZEC).
Polygon (MATIC)
The Layer-2 scaling solution called Polygon (MATIC) aims to increase the Ethereum (ETH) platform’s level of mainstream adoption. Users can employ Polygon (MATIC) tokens to pay for any gas fees on the network.
Polygon (MATIC) recently announced that Acentrik, a new strategic initiative from Mercedes-Benz, has been deployed on its network. Users may post and share protected information via cloud services like AWS, while Acentrik stores it on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain.
However, only now has this announcement helped the Polygon (MATIC) show green on the price charts as it currently trades for $1.19, up in the past 24 hours. When looking at Polygon (MATIC) technical indicators, they still show sell signals daily. With this in mind, bearish analysts predict that Polygon (MATIC) may fall below $1 soon.
Zcash (ZEC)
Zcash (ZEC) is a digital currency that protects anonymity and offers cutting-edge safety. Anyone can use Zcash (ZEC) tokens to purchase products and services digitally.
Unfortunately, Dubai recently banned all privacy tokens, including Zcash (ZEC) and many others. This news pushed the Zcash (ZEC) coin value down by 22% in the past two weeks, as it currently has a value of $34.92.
The daily moving averages for Zcash (ZEC) display sell signals, and investors have noticed. The 24-hour trading volume for Zcash (ZEC) is also showing red as it sits at $54,408,515, a fall in the last day. Even if Zcash (ZEC) displays green charts again, investing in projects with more use cases would be more profitable in the long run.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Anybody may now invest a small amount of money in some of the most intriguing and innovative early-stage companies thanks to the revolutionary crowdfunding and venture capital platform known as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
This decentralized platform will mint fractionalized NFTs with equity backing them and then make them available for prices as low as $1. Since these tokens represent actual financial rounds, startups in need of funding will complete their funding goals much faster while simultaneously growing their fan base through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
The “Fill or Kill” mechanism, which is included in the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) smart contract and cannot be removed, guarantees that investors will receive their money back if projects fail to gather the needed amount by a particular time – an excellent safety feature.
With the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token already reaching a value of $0.0877 as it enters the tenth phase, and with predictions that it could see a $0.24 valuation, 60x gains, by the end of its presale, analysts believe Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has the potential to become a blue-chip coin.
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) coin will give holders perks such as passive income through staking, governance voting rights and discounts on trading fees.
If you are interested in these benefits and want to buy a potential chart-topping coin for a very affordable price, sign up for the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.