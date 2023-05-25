Politician Who Made $15 Million From Apple Shares Buys HedgeUp (HDUP) Presale Tokens

A politician who made millions from Apple shares is now buying HDUP tokens from the HedgeUp (HDUP) presale. The presale has been going on for just over a month now. In every stage, it has attracted investors from all corners of the crypto world. And now, buyers from the mainstream investment market are coming in hot.
Millions from Apple shares
Apple is one of the most iconic and successful companies ever created. And, no period better reflected this success than 2003 to 2012.
During this time, the company introduced innovative products into the electronics market. These included the iPhone, iPod, and iPad – products that would go on to revolutionalize their respective markets.
The iPhone, iPod, and iPad were good news for consumers. They meant a new and better way to communicate, interact, and be entertained. But they were even better news for Apple investors.
Due to the popularity and impact of these products, the company’s stock price skyrocketed during that period. In September 2003, the stock opened at $1.35 per share. Over the next nine years, it would steadily gain to reach an all-time high (ATH) price of $702.
This was a period of huge returns for savvy traders and investors. One politician, in particular, made $15 million. And that was simply by identifying the potential that Apple had before it became apparent.
Now, this same politician has ventured into Web3 and is buying HedgeUp (HDUP) tokens. The tokens are being offered via presale.
HedgeUp: the Apple of Web3?
Just like Apple introduced revolutionary products to the electronics market, HedgeUp (HDUP) is looking to introduce its own revolutionary platform to Web3.
The team says they’re building “The world’s first Web3 alternative investment trading platform.” This is a platform where people can invest in alternative assets by trading NFTs.
How?
HedgeUp (HDUP) says it will partner with several startups and vendors to tokenize alternative assets. These assets include products like gold, jewelry, diamonds, watches, artwork, wines, and more.
The project will create NFTs backed by the assets. These will then be made available for users to trade on the platforms. HedgeUp (HDUP) will also have a full-fledged ecosystem including a DAO, wallet, and banking functions.
According to the project, the defining feature of their product is to allow users to make fractional investments. Traders will be able to buy into an asset without having to fully purchase the product. This is similar to what people do when buying shares in a company.
All in all, HedgeUp (HDUP) is a promising project. It is trying to do in Web3 what Apple did in the mainstream electronics market. And if it succeeds, HedgeUp (HDUP) will be one of the hottest assets in DeFi. This is probably why it has attracted such a prominent Apple investor.
This investor and many others worldwide are taking advantage of the presale to buy the token at a discounted rate. The presale is currently in stage 3 and is going for $0.020.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.