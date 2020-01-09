Perpetual Litecoin Trading is now Available on Binance

Cryptocurrency futures contracts can be a great addition to the industry. It now appears that Binance will expose traders to LTC/USDT contracts with massive leverage.
Crypto traders aren’t afraid to take a gamble with their money.
Binance has Hopes for Litecoin Trading
Assets such as bitcoin and altcoins are very volatile, even under the best of circumstances.
For those looking for extra risks, perpetual contracts are often the way to go.
Binance is one of the many companies offering exposure to such investment options.
Its latest addition comes in the form of an LTC/USDT perpetual contract.
Traders can increase their expose through 75x leverage.
The addition of this pair is very interesting, for many different reasons.
In the past 18 months, it appears that most enthusiasts have taken a negative stance toward litecoin.
Even so, there is a lot of money to be made by trading altcoins.
Either directly or indirectly, the potential profit is there for the taking.
This move can also bring some more positive attention to litecoin.
For Binance, it is the sixth perpetual contract to be launched since futures trading was opened to the public.
It seems likely to assume that other contracts and pairs will be added as more time progresses.
Other contracts provide exposure to EOS, XRP, BCH, ETH, and BTC, all of which are valued in USDT.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com